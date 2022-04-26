Sfoglia il Prossimo articolo LEGGI GLI ARTICOLI DI: AdnKronos ADN COMUNICATI PUBBLICATO: 6 ore fa AMS bolsters Board as global expansion continues Tempo stimato di lettura: 4 minuti di AdnKronos



LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has appointed two new Directors, Jacqueline Welch and Franck Cohen, to its Board as it continues its strong growth trajectory.





Jacqueline Welch, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at The New York Times, brings with her a wealth of relevant experience in senior talent roles in the professional services, financial services and media industries. Franck Cohen, formerly Chief Customer Officer at SAP and now on the board of several leading technology organisations, as well as serving as an advisor to Workday and UiPath, brings with him knowledge and expertise in the application of technology to the delivery of B2B services.

This latest news follows a period of strong growth throughout the world, especially in the United States, where the team has grown four-fold in the last 18 months and is now close to 2,000 strong. Expansion in Europe and Asia with multiple new office openings in those regions further evidences the extent to which AMS is helping many of the world's leading organisations gain competitive advantage through talent.

Rosaleen Blair, Founder and Chair of AMS, welcomed the new appointments:

"It's an incredibly exciting time for AMS. The talent acquisition market is evolving at pace and in order to stay ahead of the curve and deliver the innovative solutions that businesses have come to expect of our firm, we need to continue to grow and expand our organisation. I have no doubt that the experience which Jacqueline and Franck will bring to the Board will be enormously valuable for our clients and our people, and we are all looking forward to working closely with them."

Jacqueline commented:

"I'm delighted to be joining the AMS team. The firm's commitment to driving innovative talent solutions and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion is inspirational. I'm looking forward to being part of the company's future growth."

Franck added:

"AMS provides its clients with market-leading talent technology expertise and I am excited to help the team on its journey to leading the market even further in this area. The future for the business is about further automation and ML/ AI capabilities to develop advanced services for its clients."

About AMS

We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 8,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we're here to help you achieve it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803660/AMSFranckCohen.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803661/AMSJacquelineWelch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450773/AMS_Logo.jpg







Press contact:Vickie Collingevickie@bluesky-pr.com +44 (0)1582 790705

AdnKronos

Adnkronos è un’agenzia di stampa con sede a Roma, nata nel 1963. Rappresenta un multicanale di informazione e comunicazione italiana, che ha avuto il pregio di ricevere tre riconoscimenti ufficiali. Nel 1980 ha ottenuto l’esclusiva per l’Italia di “Washington Post” e “Los Angeles Times”. L’anno seguente diviene la prima agenzia al mondo in grado di diffondere le immagini dell’attentato a Papa Giovanni Paolo II. Nel 2002 ha ricevuto il Premio Ischia per la sezione Agenzie di Stampa, nel 2006 ha ottenuto il Premio Ischia per l’Informazione Scientifica e Adnkronos Salute, ottenendo il medesimo riconoscimento nel 2009. Ad oggi, cura molte sezioni d’informazione: dalla cultura alla cronaca, dalla scienza all’attualità internazionale.