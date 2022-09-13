NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier, will present the 2022 World Statesman Award to Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi at the 57th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards at the Pierre Hotel in New York, on Monday evening September 19, 2022.

"The Prime Minister is being honored for his long-time multi-faceted leadership in finance and public service that has benefited Italy and the European Union and has helped international cooperation," stated Rabbi Arthur Schneier, the President and founder of Appeal of Conscience Foundation. "Prime Minister Draghi is a uniting and visionary leader with the financial, political, and economic expertise to deal with the complex economic, humanitarian and geopolitical issues facing the world today."

Mr. Draghi has served as Prime Minister since February of 2021 will be in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly. In July of 2022, Mr. Draghi announced that he would resign as Prime Minister.

Mario Draghi has provided Italy with stability, he boosted the country's international influence and put together an almost $190 billion plan for using the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund. He has been an influential and highly respected voice in the EU, pushing for ambitious joint European solutions to the energy crisis and for a united response in dealing with the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Draghi's Impact on the Economy of Europe:

Prior to his position as Prime Minister, Mr. Draghi served as President of the European Central Bank from 2011 until 2019. He was also Chair of the Financial Stability Board from 2009 to 2011 and Governor of the Bank of Italy from 2006 to 2011.

After a lengthy career as an academic economist in Italy, Prime Minister Draghi worked for the World Bank in Washington, D.C., throughout the 1980s, and in 1991 returned to Rome to become Director General of the Italian Treasury. He left that role after a decade to join Goldman Sachs, where he remained until his appointment as Governor of the Bank of Italy in 2006. His tenure as Governor coincided with the 2008 Great Recession, and in the midst of this he was selected to become the first Chair of the Financial Stability Board.

Previous Honorees:

Past recipients of the World Statesman Award include: Presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Mikhail Gorbachev, Lee Myung-bak, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dr. Henry Kissinger, and Madame Christine Lagarde. Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe, David Cameron, Stephen Harper, John Howard, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Margaret Thatcher and Lee Hsien Loong.

About Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

