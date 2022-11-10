MILAN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, an electric vehicle brand quickly gaining global traction, demonstrated its newest innovation to the public at EICMA 2022. The tradeshow is recognized as a key event for the two-wheel industry and takes place in Milan, Italy from 8-13 November 2022. ENGWE's (exhibition booth T26 in Hall 11) latest developments created a buzz during the opening day, with swarms of local and international media houses, dealerships, and visitors flocking to its stand.

In addition to its existing popular products – the Engine X, Engine Pro, and EP-2 Pro – ENGWE also proudly unveiled the X26 All-Terrain eBike offline for the very time.

ENGWE successfully raised $1,000,000 through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo earlier this year to bring the ultra-high-performance X26 eBike concept to life. The X26 operates using a 1000w motor with a dual battery system, while triple suspension keeps the eBike perfectly balanced. It is significantly more powerful than the majority of eBikes on the market and exceeds riders' expectations for endurance, power, speed, and stability – even for slightly longer journeys.

"We could not be more excited to participate in EICMA 2022," comments Rocky Huang, Product Director of ENGWE. "This is one the largest events for our sector, and it presents us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest products and innovations to a global audience. We've been exceptionally well received during this year's installment of the show, and we look forward to the continued success of our brand by leveraging platforms like EICMA," continues the Director.

"At ENGWE, our end goal is to ensure riders have the best possible riding experience. We achieve this by incorporating a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies to drive our innovation, all while working to improve our R&D capabilities. Looking ahead, we will further expand our reach as we help more people to 'Explore a new way' while inspiring greener travel solutions," concludes Rocky.

About ENGWE

ENGWE has grown quickly to become a major player in the electric vehicle market. Its innovative transport solutions are shifting the way we think about moving people sustainably. ENGWE is committed to producing reliable products and making these accessible to the broader market, while encouraging people to find and achieve new ways for taking short trips.

