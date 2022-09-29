LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading C-ITS cybersecurity and smart mobility solutions provider, demonstrated its newly launched Integrated Management System (IMS) for SCMS at ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles. As the sole V2X security provider for all C-ITS projects in Korea, AUTOCRYPT specializes in securing V2X, in-vehicle systems, and Plug&Charge, as well as PKI systems and certificate authorization services.

AUTOCRYPT's IMS for SCMS is an integrated certificate management tool for the Security Credential Management System (SCMS), a PKI-based security verification system for V2X communications. IMS for SCMS enables automotive OEMs to supervise and manage all issued and revoked certificates for their vehicle fleets in real-time – across all regions – on one centralized UI.

IMS for SCMS not only provides a detailed view of all certificates and related resources, but is also equipped with automated features and services that assist with certificate management, such as system inspection and diagnostics, as well as 24/7 response for operational and technical issues. Custom-built based on the user's needs, it is compatible with the North American SCMS, the European C-ITS CMS (CCMS), and the Chinese C-SCMS.

"At AUTOCRYPT we believe that V2X is the ultimate solution to safer transport and fully autonomous driving. One of our primary goals is to make the V2X ecosystem both secure and convenient for every party involved," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "With the benefits of IMS for SCMS, we look forward to seeing more OEMs and infrastructure operators upscaling their V2X-enabled fleets and devices."

Besides IMS for SCMS, AUTOCRYT's V2X security solution includes a security module for OBUs/RSUs, V2X-PKI for road user authentication, and a root CA service that authorizes subordinate certification authorities.

To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's V2X and automotive cybersecurity solutions, contact global@autocrypt.io.

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle systems, and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

