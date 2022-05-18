Company Improvement Program Culminates with Rebranding

HOUTHALEN-HELCHTEREN, Belgium, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Color, a leading manufacturer of daylight fluorescent pigments, has unveiled a new brand identity that symbolizes the company's forward-thinking business transformation and reiterates its commitment to enhancing color for customers.

Radiant Color – a division of DayGlo Color Group – is locally managed by Frank Rutten. Following the appointment of Cathie McKinley as DayGlo Color Group president in 2019, the company began implementing process improvements across all business operations, from manufacturing and procurement to customer service and R&D.

"The transformation began by looking at our customers, their markets and how we can support their businesses," McKinley said. "Ultimately, we strive to be a company that's easy to work with, making us an ideal partner for future collaborations. This rebranding, much like our pigments, is dynamic and captures how our color is a catalyst to inspire and create new possibilities for ourselves and our customers."

In order to meet customer demand, the company has made investments in expanded manufacturing capacity and improvements that are enabling Radiant Color to produce better products more quickly and efficiently. Sustainability has been at the forefront of Radiant Color's process improvements. A case in point is the company's reduction in water usage during production, saving millions of liters annually.

Radiant Color has also broadened its product offerings to include more sustainable products, most notably with the launch of the Ezentus and Elara product lines.

Ezentus is a new class of formaldehyde free, high-performance fluorescent pigments. The colorants are made with user-friendly materials that eliminate chemicals of concern without compromising performance. These versatile pigments can be used in a variety of applications where traditional fluorescent colorants cannot, such as in inks, coatings, flexible PVC and EVA foam.

Radiant Color will launch shortly benzoguanamine based fluorescent pigments with low formaldehyde (