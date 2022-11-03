BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+) and the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) co-hosted the Global Media Workshop in Beijing on Wednesday to deepen mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign media outlets.

The event, under the theme of "New Journey to Modernization, New Chapter of Cooperation"， brought together 100 media representatives from 40 countries and regions.

"Visiting China has opened a window for us and set up a wonderful channel to learn about China truthfully. We can also share the Chinese method and practices to other countries with the help of the media," said Ahmed Mohamed Saadeldin, anchor of Egypt's Neil TV, as he shared his experience at the event.

Teng Yunping, president of CCTV+, gave a warm welcome to the global press corps in his opening remarks. He said that as an essential part of the China Media Group (CMG), CCTV+ has played a key role in publicizing the importance of the 20th CPC National Congress and expressed willingness to work together with media partners all over the world, to complement each other's strengths and seek common development in the future.

"The event created a valuable exchange opportunity for both sides (CCTV+ and the CIPCC) and established a platform for strengthening exchanges and sharing communication experience on covering significant events," said Yu Lei, director of the CIPCC, at the event.

During the Case Study Session of the event, 14 delegates shared their opinions and reporting experiences in China. Some media representatives pointed out that Western countries have their own perspectives, while some noted that Western countries may have misunderstood or distorted news stories relating to China.

"Providing true news stories is the responsibility throughout our life career as journalists," said Ruslan Kenjaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbekistan's Narodnoe Slovo (People's Word) Newspaper.

"We are independent people. We should have our own judgment. Thus, we need to guarantee the truth and objectivity of news reports and be able to better convey the true China to our audiences," said Francisca Martinez Mateo, reporter of Mexico's Canal 6 TV.

After listening to the speech of President Xi Jinping at the 20th CPC National Congress, which gave an account of the huge developmental changes in China, international reporters who attended the Workshop said that they have learned more about the Chinese government's management, plans and strategies for the next five years. This experience will help them to produce more accurate news coverage and media products to the world.

Tristan Duterte Nodalo from CNN Philippines said that with the modernization of journalism and the utilization of more digital approaches, journalists are now better equipped to tell and share a better story to the rest of the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936468/TengYunpingpresidentCCTV.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936469/mediarepresentatives.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-cipcc-hold-global-media-workshop-to-deepen-understanding-between-chinese-foreign-media-301667236.html