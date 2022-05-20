BEIJING, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Thursday called for unity and joint efforts among the five BRICS countries to reject bloc confrontation and build a global community of security for all.

BRICS is an acronym for the five major emerging countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

When delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRICS countries should inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation.

The meeting took place amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lasted nearly three months.

Xi warns against seeking one's own security at expense of others'

Noting that "factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity" are increasing in the international situation, President Xi said the BRICS countries should strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and respect each other's sovereignty, security and development interests.

"Both history and reality tell us that seeking one's own security at the expense of others' will only create new tensions and risks," Xi stressed.

The BRICS countries, which he described as a "positive, inspiring and constructive force" in the international community, need to oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all, he said.

Xi reiterated the Global Security Initiative (GSI) he put forward last month, which champions a commitment to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and joint efforts to maintain world peace and security.

The GSI calls for rejecting the Cold War mentality, unilateralism, group politics and bloc confrontation.

It calls for taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, upholding the principle of indivisible security, and opposing the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security.

China holds the rotating presidency of BRICS this year. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting via video link on Thursday, which was attended by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The diplomats exchanged views on matters related to Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Make 'pie' of cooperation bigger

Despite the rise of instability, uncertainty and insecurity, "peace and development remain the unchanging theme of the times, the aspiration of people across countries for a better life remains unchanged, and the historical mission for the international community to pursue solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged," Xi said in his address.

Development is a common task for emerging markets and developing countries, he said, adding that it is more than ever important for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation.

He called on the BRICS countries to engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and developing countries to increase mutual understanding and trust, tighten the bond of cooperation, and deepen the convergence of interests, so as to make the pie of cooperation bigger and the force for progress stronger.

Wang said all parties should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, seek strength through unity, and further demonstrate openness and inclusiveness.

All sides agreed to fully implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, better benefit the people of developing countries and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The five BRICS countries represent more than 26 percent of the world's landmass, 42 percent of the global population, and about a quarter of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

The diplomats expressed support in advancing the process of BRICS expansion and indicated that further discussions would be held on this issue.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-05-20/China-calls-for-unity-among-BRICS-nations-to-boost-security-for-all-1abP5KQuBgY/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRDINzX7AGk