FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China in Translation: Exhibition of International Communication Achievements of China Books in the New Era, 2022 formally opened at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany on October 19, 2022. Hosted by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.(CNPIEC), the five-day event includes a physical book fair and a broadcasting of media videos collection. The physical book fair presents a collection of more than 300 titles originally written in Chinese alongside their translated versions into more than 30 languages, including English, Russian and German, which covers a wide range of topics, such as Chinese economy, literature, history, art and some topics about contemporary China. The media collection displays videos featuring 20 internationally renowned scholars and experts elaborating on topics related to China, including Violeta Bulc, former European Commissioner for mobility and transport of European Commission and former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia and Stephan Petermann, advisor of Dutch Creative Industries Fund.

The featured exhibition, a brand project created by CNPIEC and displayed in an exhibit for the first time in 2019, comprehensively presents the publication and promotion of Chinese books in overseas markets from multiple perspectives based on China's key achievements in the global publishing sector, with the aim of promoting exchanges and collaborations between Chinese and international publishing communities as well as facilitating communications between China and foreign cultures.

