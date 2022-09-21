Cognizant will provide managed IT services to support the global law firm's business growth and enhance customer experience

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant today announced that it has been selected by global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to manage global IT operations and support its ambitious global expansion plans.

Under the new multi-year agreement, Cognizant will provide a 24x7 managed service of Freshfields' IT infrastructure and applications, as well as managing its service desk. Cognizant will also help define Freshfields' technology transformation roadmap. The collaboration with Cognizant will support Freshfields' high standards of client service, improving flexibility and driving investment and innovation in other parts of the business.

"Cognizant is already the preferred digital transformation partner for some of the world's biggest companies in supporting their ambitious growth plans, enabling innovation, and helping improve customer experience," said Manju Kygonahally, head of Communications, Media and Technology, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant. "Many legal services firms are at an inflection point and are beginning to accelerate digital transformation and modernize their enterprises. We are honored to support Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in its journey and help drive its success."

Global analyst firms continually recognize Cognizant for its industry leadership across sectors. Analysts highlight the company's client partnerships, scalability, digital capabilities and expertise as key drivers of Cognizant's leadership.

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is a global law firm with a long track record of successfully advising the world's leading national and multinational corporations and financial institutions on ground-breaking and business-critical challenges. Our team of more than 2,800 lawyers and other legal professionals delivers global results from our 27 offices worldwide. Our commitment, local and multinational expertise and business know-how means our clients can rely on us when it matters most.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

