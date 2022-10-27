BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, is going to debut two new breakthrough products in Europe to fully adapt to different application scenarios. M12 Wet and Dry Vacuum and H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum.

M12

Wet and Dry Vacuum

As a two-in-one intelligent floor cleaner, M12 delivers powerful wet and dry cleaning for hard floors and handheld cleaning for the rest of the home. The wet and dry vacuum features an upgraded to-the-edge cleaning design that helps to clean along baseboards and deal with those hard-to-reach corners. Endurance has become an important scoring standard for electrical products and for this reason M12 is equipped with six 4,000mAh batteries to deliver over half an hour of wet and dry cleaning or up to 60 minutes of handheld vacuuming on a single charge. Meanwhile, a large 920mL Clean Water Tank provides ample water for vigorous hard-floor cleaning. M12 also intelligently adjusts its suction power in real time according to the mess detected, ensuring effective cleaning while minimizing noise and saving energy and power.

Pop out the handvac from the main vacuum unit for convenient portable cleaning equipped with a powerful brushless motor. M12 extends cleaning to sofas, desktops, window sills, and more to make cleaning remarkably flexible. With a maximum suction power of 12kPa, M12 delivers robust cleaning for any type of mess throughout the home.

M12 will be available on MSD's online and offline platforms in Germany from October 28, and on Amazon stores in the rest of Europe on November 25. The price for all platforms is €529.

H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum

The H12 Pro comes with an edge-to-edge cleaning design to solve the problem of hard to clean corners and clean close to baseboards to thoroughly mop up spills and eliminate stains. This design extends the brush to each end of the wet and dry vacuum to clean much closer to edges and remove dirt more thoroughly.

H12 Pro has a powerful self-cleaning function. H12 Pro cleans itself as it cleans the floor thanks to a serrated brush scraper that detangles hair and scrubs off dirt to ensure you're cleaning with a clean brush. Put the vacuum on the base and just press the button to thoroughly rinse the roller, which rotates forwards and backwards, until it's clean. The brush is then thoroughly dried with hot air after self-cleaning in just an hour and a half to help prevent mildew, mold, and unpleasant odor.

H12 Pro utilizes a dual tank design. A 900mL Clean Water Tank and 700mL Used Water Tank provide ample water to thoroughly clean hard floors throughout your home. The large water tank can reduce the number of times the user refills dumps water while cleaning, making it great for large areas.

H12 Pro will be available on Amazon from early November for €529.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/.

