The jury recognized the DELTA Pro, DELTA Max, 400W Solar Panel, and Smart Generator

BERLIN, Germany, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced today four products recognized at this year's iF Design Awards. The winning entries - DELTA Pro, DELTA Max, 400W Solar Panel, and Smart Generator - won in the product discipline.

For over 70 years, the iF Design Awards has been recognized as a benchmark of excellent design. Every year, the award jury honors design achievements across many disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI). This is EcoFlow's first entry in the iF Design Awards since receiving three awards in 2019.

"We are honored to see EcoFlow products recognized by the jury of the prestigious iF Design Awards," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "EcoFlow believes that everyone can be a part of a sustainable and carbon-neutral future. That's what motivates us to continue innovating every day."

The four winning products were first launched in July 2021 on Kickstarter as part of a crowdfunding campaign which remains the most-funded tech project on Kickstarter to this day. DELTA Pro Portable Power Station, 400W Solar Panel, and Smart Generator are key components of the customizable DELTA Pro ecosystem – the first integrated renewable energy solution that addresses power generation, storage, and usage. The DELTA Max Portable Power Station – a scaled version of the DELTA Pro, has a base capacity of 2016Wh expandable to 6048Wh, which is enough for an average family's emergency energy need for two days.

