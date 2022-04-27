Sfoglia il Prossimo articolo LEGGI GLI ARTICOLI DI: AdnKronos ADN COMUNICATI PUBBLICATO: 5 ore fa Envision Energy Awarded 2000 MW Wind Turbine Contract in India Tempo stimato di lettura: 4 minuti di AdnKronos



DELHI, India, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy today announced that it has been awarded a 2000 MW wind turbine order in India. The 596 wind turbines, all manufactured in Envision's India factory, will be delivered by the end of 2023.

Envision will supply and commission its state-of-the-art EN156/3.3 wind turbines for the projects. EN 156/3.3 has a 156m rotor - the largest in the country. This rotor is coupled with a 3.3MW generator and a hub height of 140m. This design is uniquely suited to maximize energy produced from the low wind regimes predominant in the country.

Envision invested $25M USD to establish its 1200 MW-capacity nacelle and hub assembly plant at Pune in 2018. To meet the increased market demands, Envision will be ramping up to double the current capacity. Envision is also building a blade factory in India, which is expected to be completed by Q1 of 2023.

Envision's existing projects in India, the 198MW Khagashree wind farm and 35MW Kagvard wind farm equipped with EN- 131/2.5MW wind turbines, have been in operation since May and October 2019 respectively. So far, these projects have generated more than 1.76 billion kWh clean energy for the region.

"Envision India is proud to contribute towards India's commitment to achieve 500 GW and 50% energy requirement from renewable energy sources by 2030. With the growth of our wind and energy storage business, we are expecting to recruit more than 300 employees locally to meet the growing needs of the country as well as the newer markets of the Asia Pacific region." says R P V Prasad, Country Head – India Region.

According to Kane Xu, Managing Director of Envision India and Global Vice President, "We are delighted with the confidence our partner in India has in us, and we are proud to continue delivering our best solutions in India. Being an expert in utilizing digital technologies, we are able to maximize efficiency, save cost, and innovate fast to better serve our customers. In addition to wind power, we are also bringing our energy storage, digital, and other net-zero solutions to our customers, to help accelerate the energy transition, globally. "

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind". Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage system through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks to the "new infrastructure", and to promote the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.On April 22, 2021, Envision Group announced it will achieve carbon neutral in operations by 2022 and achieve carbon neutral throughout its value chain by 2028.

For more information, please visit www.envision-group.com

Media Contact: Jessica Koerner, jessica.koerner@envision-energy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747745/Envision_Logo.jpg

