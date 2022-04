Sfoglia il Prossimo articolo LEGGI GLI ARTICOLI DI: AdnKronos ADN COMUNICATI PUBBLICATO: 6 ore fa FIRST-EVER FLIGHT 'NFTICKET' SELLS FOR $1 MILLION USD IN LIVE AUCTION Tempo stimato di lettura: 3 minuti di AdnKronos



Air Europa becomes first airline to mint a plane ticket on the Algorand blockchain via TravelX, making it most valuable ticket sold in commercial aviation history

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelX, the company building the travel industry's first blockchain-based distribution protocol, and Air Europa, the third-largest Spanish airline flying to over 60 destinations around the world, today announced the close of the first NFT (non-fungible token) Flight Ticket, or "NFTicket," auction for $1,002,000 USD.

"We are very happy with the results of this first NFTicket. We see this as a bet on the future, allowing us to apply a layer of service experience that transforms our customer offering," explains Valentín Lago, CEO of Air Europa.

TravelX was born to reimagine the travel industry and accelerate its adaptation to Web3, tokenizing travel inventory into NFTs that can be exchanged through the blockchain ecosystem along with digital stablecoins. A simple integration will enable a new world of use cases, allowing travel suppliers to make their inventory distribution more efficient and profitable.

"We found that blockchain technology had reached a maturity point where it could help travelers to have a more frictionless experience, while increasing profitability for travel suppliers," said Juan Pablo Lafosse, co-founder at TravelX. "We are honored to work with amazing artists, like Carlos Betancourt, to make these first 10 NFTickets even more special and eternally collectible. But, we know that the excitement and value generated with this first ever NFTicket is also recognition and validation of a real-world application for NFTs. We believe this could become the new standard for the travel industry."

TravelX leveraged Algorand, the world's most decentralized, scalable and secure blockchain infrastructure, to mint this first NFTicket.

"TravelX leveraged Algorand, the fully carbon-negative blockchain, designed from the beginning for minimal environmental impact," said Algorand founder, Silvio Micali. "We are excited to provide the blockchain infrastructure to enable TravelX to change the world of travel in an environmentally friendly way."

To celebrate, TravelX hosted an invite-only event at the Eiffel Tower, where the final bid for the first-ever NFTicket was revealed. For more information, visit www.travelx.io.

About TravelX

Led by a team of tech and travel industry veterans with a track record of pioneering change, TravelX is building a blockchain-based distribution protocol developed to create a more secure, decentralized, frictionless, transparent, and efficient travel industry.

