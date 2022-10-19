Environmental sustainability is primed to be a historic business opportunity with massive investments earmarked to fight climate change

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat climate change, governments, investors, consumers, and companies worldwide are stepping up to invest in and embrace more sustainable solutions. Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) estimates that the US and the EU alone are currently spending $1.4 trillion toward environmental sustainability and climate adaptation; there is $17.5 billion in VC funding for green tech; and the market for green financial instruments globally is $658 billion. These factors are combining to create what Forrester terms as the "green market revolution" — a historic business opportunity on par with the first and second industrial revolutions. As a result, companies will no longer view environmental sustainability as primarily an ethical responsibility, but an unprecedented business opportunity that they can't ignore.

The green market revolution is set to transform the transportation, energy, and construction sectors; investment in sustainable finance products; and the sourcing and delivery of sustainable goods and services. Leading businesse are pushing past greening their operations to pursue corporate sustainability in all their products and practices. Forrester's 2022 data shows that, among business and tech professionals who indicate that improving sustainability is a priority for their organisation, 17% are launching new green products and services. Also, companies that make public environmental sustainability commitments and act on them build trust with their stakeholders and increase their business resiliency.

Forrester outlines key considerations for business, marketing, and technology leaders seeking to capitalise on the green market revolution, which will unfold over the next several decades:

"Environmental sustainability represents a historic business opportunity for companies to develop new products and services and facilitate or enable a new green market," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "Forrester's extensive research on topics including changing consumer attitudes and behaviors, the state of environmental sustainability in the Fortune 200 global, the evolution of green finance and products, and how leaders can incorporate sustainability into their product roadmaps will help companies, government agencies, countries, and cities accelerate their sustainability journeys."

The green market revolution is one of Forrester's signature research themes along with customer obsession, future fit, the future of work, and the trust imperative, designed to help business and technology leaders stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics.

