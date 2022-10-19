In the face of current energy supply and climate protection challenges worldwide the potential of biogas is more apparent than ever. With the upcoming 32nd BIOGAS Convention 2022, the German Biogas Association invites to an indispensable online exchange for and with the biogas industry from 7 to 11 November.

FREISING, Germany, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since February 2022, the supposedly secure supply of energy in Western Europe proves to be extremely fragile, followed by spill over effects such as food supply issues worldwide. Consequently, the importance of biogas as a secure, independent and climate-friendly supplier of energy and heat cannot be denied. The BIOGAS Convention will showcase methods and actual solutions that leverage the potential of biogas.

From 7 to 11 November, the convention brings together industry experts, scientists and policy makers from all over the world for online lectures and debates. Over 50 presentations in German and English given by representatives of the biogas and biomethane sector, cover a wide range of topics currently affecting industries, businesses and municipalities. The talks and discussions include EU policies and regulations, latest know-how and innovation, safety aspects as well as biomethane and fertilization solutions. German best practice examples are presented as well as pioneering projects from countries around the globe such as France, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.

Each day starts at 10 am and ends at 4 pm (CET), including Q&A options. The conference chat platform offers an opportunity for networking and business contacts. You can find the detailed agenda of the German and the international parts here:

7-11 November www.biogas-convention.com (in German)

8-10 November www.biogas-convention.com/en (in English)

Conference tickets including discounts for government and public representatives, participants from developing countries and students as well as free access for media representatives, are available at www.biogas-convention.com/en/registration/booking/

The German Biogas Association represents the biogas industry in the umbrella organisation of renewable energies, the Bundesverband Erneuerbare Energie (BEE) e.V. With over 4,700 members, we are Europe's largest representative body of the biogas industry. Our members include manufacturers and planners as well as plant operators throughout Germany.

