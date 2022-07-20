SUZHOU, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe has developed a one-stop EcoSmart Home solution that is able to scale in size to meet changing home energy needs. Being a high-tech enterprise that specializes in clean energy conversion, power equipment, energy storage and management, GoodWe has been keen on creating systems that actively generate and store clean energy, and allow users to safely power their homes, during the day, at night, and even when the grid is down.

EcoSmart Home provides an eco-friendly system to redefine green living, reduce users' carbon footprint, and achieve carbon neutrality through comprehensive, smart, and efficient energy generation, utilization, storage, and management. The solution is compliant with green-building assessment standards and leads to carbon reduction in buildings.

EcoSmart Home enables smarter daily power management through its convenient and easy-to-use GoodWe Smart Energy Management System (SEMS) that enables smart monitoring and management of electricity production and consumption. SEMS uses advanced multi-dimensional technology that delivers innovative smart energy management system and enables EcoSmart Home to be a platform-based solution that integrates clean energy and digital energy to maximize the value users receive.

GoodWe EcoSmart Home has 3 key components: PV Building Materials, the smart Energy Storage System (ESS) with an EV charger, and SEMS. Together, they make up a one-stop intelligent power ecosystem, with inverters at the core of the solution.

GoodWe's solar tiles are meant to integrate seamlessly into different settings. Compared with traditional PV, they have modular and aesthetics-focused designs that integrate well with a variety of home and roofing styles and enhance buildings' aesthetics. Moreover, the solution ensures structural safety by offering components that feature waterproofing, fire prevention, wind resistance, as well as lightning and surge protection.

As a leading ESS provider, GoodWe has invested greatly in the development of energy storage solutions that offer homeowners both comfort and savings. GoodWe's ESS comprises an energy storage inverter and lithium battery, which work together to maximize self-consumption and ensure power safety during outages, helping users achieve energy independence.

GoodWe has been at the forefront of investing in R&D of innovative net-zero-enabling technologies as well as smart energy O&M ecosystems. EcoSmart Home is the next stage in achieving this, and ensuring that users are able to enjoy smart energy that makes green living easier, more convenient, more efficient, and ultimately, more revenue-generating.

About GoodWe

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer and is listed as a public limited company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390).

With an accumulative delivery of more than two million inverters and installation of 35GW in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe solar inverters have been used in residential and commercial rooftops, industrial and utility scale systems and range from 0.7kW to 250kW. GoodWe has more than 3000 employees situated in over 20 different countries and is regarded as the Global No.1 storage inverter by Wood Mackenzie in 2020. For more information, please visit goodwe.com.

