SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's Carrier BG Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song launched a new suite of green development solution today during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week.

This solution, he explained in his speech titled " Green Development, Building Energy-efficient ICT Infrastructure ", is aimed at helping operators systematically improve network energy efficiency: "As ICT infrastructure continues to evolve from 5G and F5G to 5.5G and F5.5G, green networks, evaluated against the network carbon intensity (NCIe) index, will become a critical part of future target networks. The main objective of our solution launch today is to help operators systematically build green networks that simultaneously address traffic growth and carbon emission reduction."

According to Song, technological innovation is required at three levels to help customers achieve green development goals:

At the event, Song launched Huawei's green development solution with innovations at these three levels, as well as the new NCIe indicator system which supports this three-layer solution of green site, green network, and green operation.

Closing out his speech, Song also announced the opening of the Evergreen Land engagement room, where Huawei will meet with global operators to discuss in-depth about green development and ways to build the most energy-efficient ICT infrastructure. He reiterated, "Huawei is committed to working with operators to improve the energy efficiency of ICT infrastructure and create value using green ICT technologies."

The full details of Huawei's new green development solution have been provided below:

At the site layer, the solution focuses on innovation in three areas:

At the network layer, the solution also features innovations in three areas:

At the operation layer, the solution focuses on user operations, energy saving policies, and energy efficiency indicators:

The Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week is held from July 18 to July 21 in Shenzhen, China. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5.5G, green development, and digital transformation to envision shared success in the digital economy. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/winwin-innovation-week

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862141/HuaweisCarrierBGChiefMarketingOfficerPhilipSongspeakingWinWinHuawei.jpg