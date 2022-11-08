VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinojosa Packaging Group has presented its Sustainability Report 2021: "Adding value to what's inside", which records its achievements in the economic, social and environmental fields, as well as the quantifiable objectives for 2023.

It outlines CSR initiatives that seek to minimize its carbon footprint, to guarantee sustainable management and to contribute value to society. These initiatives are based on its Strategic Plan 2021-2023, "Be Stronger" and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals nº 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12 y 13.

At a time of growth at Hinojosa, boosted by the integration of the French group Allard Emballages, the company has defined its shared purpose of advancing the common good with sustainable packaging solutions.

This fifth edition has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative model (GRI) and verified by AENOR.

Decarbonisation strategy

Thanks to the initiatives promoted in recent years as part of its decarbonisation strategy, Hinojosa has reduced its carbon footprint by 26.1% in 2021, a positive result following the acquisition of Allard Emballages.

It has also increased the use of renewable raw materials to 98.9% and has obtained the AENOR 'Zero Waste' referential for two of its plants, being the first company in the sector to receive it. Moreover, 95.6% of their waste has been destined for recovery operations.

The company also developed a carbon footprint calculator for customers that measures the environmental impact of its products.

A commitment to the people

Hinojosa has promoted initiatives to develop internal talent with a positive impact on society, such as the second cycle of Dual Vocational Training in Graphic Printing.

It has also carried out more than 480 training activities, translated to 36,954 learning hours for employees. Two programmes stand out: the HiTalent programme, which works on management skills, and the Metatop Campus, on business skills.

Working with communities

This year, Hinojosa has started a corporate volunteering programme at three of its plants, which it intends to extend to the rest of the group. Furthermore, Hinojosa collaborated with NGOs such as Caritas and the Red Cross in charity campaigns.

At the same time, it has improved its scores in Ecovadis, Sedex and CDP; rating platforms for social, environmental, and ethical practices and responsibility.

