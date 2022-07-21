Sentinel Clear XE™ Hood and XE Blower deliver highest possible protection and performance for pharmaceutical and life sciences workers

NEWARK, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover Inc., specializing in innovative single-use solutions for global biotherapeutics and pharmaceutical processing as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), announced the European launch of the Sentinel Clear XE™ powered air purifying respirator (PAPR). The system, built upon the success of the Sentinel XT™ Clear model sold in North America, is ideal for protecting workers in pharmaceutical manufacturing operations from exposure to toxic airborne particles.

The Sentinel Clear XE™ PAPR's features include:

The European launch comes during a period of unprecedented growth within the Company's life sciences business and entry into new markets such as liquid handling and chemicals content.

"The Sentinel Clear XE™ PAPR is a game-changer for operators processing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API's) and we are glad that our customers in Europe will now have access to this innovative system," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "Our PPE solutions are great examples of how ILC Dover offers broader workflow solutions for our growing life sciences customer base in addition to our nimble response to the ever-changing healthcare landscape. As we saw with the immense demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, our PPE solutions continue to improve safety and productivity for our customers all over the world."

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

