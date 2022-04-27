LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank today expanded its award-winning advisor team by appointing Andrés Cassinello Herrera as senior Concentrated Positions Specialist in London.

Mr. Cassinello Herrera will lead the Private Bank's Strategic Equity business across the UK, Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMEA). With nearly two decades of experience across equity capital markets, he will bring an institutional approach to servicing Private Bank clients with large and complex equity positions. Specifically, Mr. Cassinello Herrera will deliver bespoke hedging, financing and monetization solutions, joining a team of experienced investment and lending advisors.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrés to J.P. Morgan Private Bank supporting our global expansion of best-in-class strategic equity advice and execution capabilities," said Scott Schnipper, head of Private Bank Cross Asset Solutions. "Andrés brings a wealth of expertise in investment banking and private-side structuring for J.P. Morgan's corporate clients and family offices, which will seamlessly benefit Private Bank clients."

Prior to joining the J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Mr. Cassinello Herrera was an Executive Director on the J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank's Strategic Equity Solutions Team since 2019 where he developed and executed equity derivatives for Corporate clients and family offices, including hedging, financing, stake-building and structured buybacks, and disposals. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, he spent the previous nine years with the UBS Investment Bank in a similar role, with specific responsibilities for Southern Europe and South America.

