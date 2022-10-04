NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK is proud to announce a partnership with and donate $5,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ® (NBCF) to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. The donation will support NBCF and Helping Women Now® by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through essential, life-saving programs and services.

"We are delighted that LILYSILK becomes a new partner with NBCF. Together, we aim to support individuals through their breast cancer journey, and give inspiration, hope and support to those affected," said Candice Hensley, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships of NBCF.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that breast cancer is the world's most prevalent cancer, but survival rates have in recent decades have improved, due to earlier detection and better treatments. According to the American Cancer Society, early detection helped to decrease breast cancer death rates by 40% from 1989 to 2017 among women. This means that early detection is critical for survival.

"We are proud to become a partner of the NBCF," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Through donations, LILYSILK hopes to further increase awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and scheduling routine checkups."

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, LILYSILK is rolling out special package offerings - customers purchasing LILYSILK's bra collections will be provided a limited pink package service with a ribbon and self-care card for free, with advice on how to care for the breast listed on the card.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly and more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. The brand has been actively engaging in taking social responsibility and contributing to the promotion of people's sustainable lives. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF)

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, NBCF is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

