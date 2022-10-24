PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced Lisa Cole as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As CMO for the leading global Digital Intelligence provider, Lisa will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, which includes brand, public relations, product marketing, demand generation, and marketing operations.

“With the recent surge in crime and digital sophistication of criminals at a time of strained budgets and staff, protecting and serving citizens is harder than ever before,” said Lisa Cole, Chief Marketing Officer at Cellebrite. “Cellebrite empowers the world’s leading agencies and enterprises to modernize their investigative workflows and culture to close the widening public safety gap. I am honored to be part of Cellebrite’s next phase of growth and look forward to driving greater adoption of Digital Intelligence solutions to make the world a safer place.”

Prior to joining Cellebrite, Lisa was the Vice President of Corporate Marketing at FARO. Before FARO, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at Huron. Her transformative work for both companies improved performance and resulted in three prestigious honors: the 2022 Forrester Return on Integration (ROI) Award, SiriusDecisions’ 2018 ROI Award, and Demand Gen Report’s 2018 B2B Innovator Award. Lisa holds a BS in Marketing Management from Western Governors University.

“As Cellebrite continues to grow and evolve, it is critical that the company adjusts and pivots as needed to drive growth and success,” said Yossi Carmil, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite. “Lisa will help strategically elevate our marketing efforts to drive sales and further develop the company’s leadership position in the Digital Intelligence marketplace.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite_UFED.

