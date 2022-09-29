Bold Innovation driving new categories and product platforms with E-Bikes. Hyper. Mid Maxi Scooter.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LML one of India's most admired and revered global two wheeler brand is all set to make a grand comeback in style with an all new futuristic electric product line up. To commemorate the company's 50th anniversary and kick off a year of celebrations and declarations a special global event is being planned on September 29, 2022 during which three new categories and product platforms would be showcased – A super premium E-bike, A cross over E2W – Hyper. A Mid Maxi Scooter. All three epitomise LML's ability to question the norms and push the boundaries of innovation and engineering and pave the road to the brand's comeback to the global markets and open the door for a long-awaited entry into the rapidly expanding US and European markets for electric vehicles.

The global event promises to be a kaleidoscope of design, innovation, engineering and re-imagination of a timeless classic. The concept products would provide a sneak peek into the brand's plan and vision for their upcoming EV models, including the new design, features, technology, and smart functionality. The event would also focus on revealing the new brand identity for the brand which is all set to rewrite the rules of sustainable urban personal mobility.

According to Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric, "We are thrilled as we gradually move closer to the date of LML's comeback across the globe. The concept unveiling of our first 3 electric vehicles is scheduled for September 29, where we will be highlighting all essential product details and how we aim to make a difference in today's era of electrification. Our upcoming products are packaged with the best-in-class technology and features, and we are confident that they will strengthen the already evolving trust and love of global consumers toward EVs."

The concept's unveiling will mark the beginning of LML's journey toward an sustainable/ electric future. These product concepts will be refined, strengthened, and thoroughly tested before they are released to the global EV market. LML is focused to enhance its product solutions that are innovative and relevant for global commuters by leveraging the strengths of EV technology which will be better and superior to today's existing technology.

About LML

Incorporated in 1972, LML (formerly Lohia Machinery Ltd) is a leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturing company, engaged in the production and sale of scooters, motorcycles, mopeds as well as spares and accessories. Headquartered in Kanpur (India), the company exports its products across various countries of the world including US, Africa, Latin America, New Zealand and others. Since its inception, LML has been widely known and acknowledged for its innovation, engineering, and unique range of products. With a clear focus on strengthening urban mobility, the company is planning to return to the Indian market in the form of an electric two-wheeler company.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909952/LMLOldScooter.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909953/LML_Logo.jpg

