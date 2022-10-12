Convergence 2022 Features Respected Keynotes Including Gartner Market Outlook, Customer Stories, a Partner Track, Networking Opportunities, and More

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that its annual Convergence event will take place between November 8-10, 2022. This year's virtual conference, which is free to attend and open to the public, is expected to attract over 2,000 attendees.

The industry's largest labeling and Artwork Management event offers attendees the opportunity to reimagine how labeling can transform their business and supply chain to offer new efficiencies and real ROI. It will highlight the latest thought leadership and emerging technologies focusing on forward-thinking and cutting-edge labeling solutions.

The three-day conference will feature a keynote presentation from John Blake, Senior Research Director at industry analyst Gartner, addressing Gartner's Labeling and Artwork Management Guide, the benefits of the cloud, and key insights from recent Gartner research. Additional keynotes include a fireside chat with industry-leading executives that will explore the hottest supply chain and business trends impacting organizations globally, as well as a Loftware global leadership panel discussion led by Loftware CEO & President Bob O'Connor.

Other confirmed speakers include representatives from GS1, SAP, VDC Research, Epson, Videojet, Zebra, Domino, Ping, Illumina, B. Braun, SATO, and ReaJet, with more to be announced.

Convergence 2022 will host a variety of sessions for both end-users and Loftware channel and alliance partners highlighting industry trends, customer stories, product innovations, and the Loftware Training Academy. Furthermore, attendees will have access to Loftware Spectrum, Loftware NiceLabel, Loftware Smartflow, and Loftware Prisym 360 product demos and be able to participate in guided solution tours. They will also have the chance to schedule one-on-one meetings with Loftware labeling experts to address any specific questions or requirements.

The event will deliver over 40 sessions covering the topics that matter most to labeling, packaging artwork, and supply chain professionals. These include:

"We're really excited with the quality and breadth of this year's conference, which comes at the perfect time as companies navigate many global issues including supply chain disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, energy shortages, and more," said Bob O'Connor, Loftware President & CEO. "Convergence 2022 takes the conference to the next level and provides us with a great opportunity to hear directly from our customers and other industry professionals about their experiences and learnings. Attendees will gain access to the industry's most talented people, an impressive array of expert speakers, and our complete portfolio of labeling and packaging artwork solutions, enabling them to develop the strategies, new relationships, and tools needed to secure their operations both now and in the future."

