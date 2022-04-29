Also attains AWS IoT Competency and AWS Energy Competency

MUMBAI, India, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has achieved Premier Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. LTI achieved this recognition for its expertise in assisting enterprises achieve their cloud technology goals across complex customer landscapes.

As a Premier Consulting Partner, LTI has demonstrated the ability to help enterprises harness the full potential that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey in the cloud. Achieving Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates LTI as an AWS partner with deep expertise and success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Recently, LTI also achieved the AWS Energy Competency and AWS IoT Competency for helping customers optimize the entire value chain including geophysical and reservoir analysis, production operations and optimization, pipeline operations, and optimization of solar and wind renewable power generation. AWS Competency Partners are vetted and validated against various benchmarks to achieve the prestigious designation.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "We are proud to receive Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network. LTI enables digital transformation to offer enterprises automated and scalable paths to achieve true cloud innovation. Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process; shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by taking advantage of the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation available in AWS."

"We are pleased to recognize LTI as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner," said Chris Sullivan, Global Director, WW System Integrators & Strategic Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS). "LTI is helping enterprises around the world accelerate their migration and modernization journeys. Their achievements demonstrate our mutual commitment to help customers transform their business with the scale, security and agility of AWS."

James Harrison, Senior Vice President, Global Infrastructure and Cloud Operations at ViacomCBS, said,"We at Paramount congratulate LTI on their AWS Premier Consulting Partner status achievement. LTI is an important partner in our cloud adoption strategy, and they display a superior understanding of the AWS services portfolio and the ability to leverage their ecosystem. We look forward to working with LTI & AWS in our ambitious cloud journey."

In order to become an AWS Premier Partner, companies complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, and demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, with a must-have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions in AWS. LTI has previously attained AWS competencies for DevOps, Migration, Data & Analytics, Financial Services, Machine Learning, Microsoft Workloads, and SAP.

