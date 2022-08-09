Successful automotive parts distributor leverages Syncron Retail Inventory™ to boost efficiency and customer satisfaction for its service business

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron announced today that leading automotive parts distributor, Materom Group, has selected Syncron Retail Inventory™ to enhance its customer experience while reducing costs by driving process and operational efficiencies.

With almost 25 years in business, Materom has built a loyal customer base on its reputation for reliable, timely service. Having a network of twenty regional warehouses in Romania and being part of Nexus Automotive International Trading Group, Materom distributes parts to car workshops in the local market as well as abroad.

"When we set out to find an inventory management solution, we looked for a flexible application that would enable us to access data and make informed decisions in real time," says Claudiu Boanta, purchasing director, Materom. "After comparing several providers, it was clear that Syncron went beyond having an agile solution to give us deeper visibility so we can access and analyze data in real time to react before it's too late. We're also able to strike the optimal balance between stock rotation and parts availability, so the individual buyer is more efficient in their daily work."

Prior to Syncron Retail Inventory, Materom was using an inventory solution that made it too difficult to access and analyze reports and lacked robust forecasting capabilities. To ensure the right parts are available when and where customers need them, Materom has embraced innovation with partners, like Syncron, to redefine how its customers are served.

In a year when supplier delivery times and costs have been both unpredictable and volatile, Materom also needs an intelligent forecasting tool that automatically factors hundreds of variables to show the short and long-term impact a purchasing decision will have on stock and service levels. Syncron offered the most advanced solution capabilities with proven expertise driving business results for aftermarket automotive companies.

"With more products and supply chain disruptions, and higher customer expectations than ever before, today's automotive distributors face an especially complex and competitive landscape," says Anneliese Schulz, chief revenue officer, Syncron. "Syncron's solutions were designed to transform these complex challenges into competitive differentiators and enable respected companies, like Materom, to realize the utmost potential of their aftermarket business. We're thrilled to partner with Materom to drive greater efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction for years to come."

To learn more about Syncron Inventory for Retail, visit: www.syncron.com/retail-inventory

About Materom

MATEROM is a dynamic family business with almost 25 years of experience. It is in top 3 among the auto parts distributors with a 100% Romanian capital. Full of passion, we act with professionalism and excellence in the field of import and export of auto parts. MATEROM Group comprises, beside the aftermarket spare parts distribution, the dealerships of Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Skoda, Dacia, Renault, Nissan, and Volkswagen. Materom is part of the Nexus Automotive International alliance in 2015 and it represents the NexusAuto service concept in Romania. Our mission is to contribute to the development of Romania - economically, spiritually, and socially. We aim to be an active party to the development of a healthy business environment in our country, through ethics, professionalism, and results.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable customers to successfully transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solution portfolio. Delivered on our Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions encompass service parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It's no secret that world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

