Unprecedented Body of New Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform Demonstrates Improved Clinical Decision-Making and Patient Outcomes

TORONTO and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds, announces that its technology will be featured in over 10 clinical presentations and posters at the American Association of Wound Care (AAWC) 2022 Annual Conference, titledTechnology in Wound Care. The national conference, hosted from November 10 - 12, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, will focus on the utility of new technologies to improve wound care delivery and clinical outcomes. It will include a combination of nine clinical posters, a clinical talk and a hands-on workshop featuring the MolecuLight devices.

"The technological innovation surge in wound care is transforming how we practice. At the Technology in Wound Care conference, we bring together the most novel and impactful technologies to share evidence and clinician insights into how they improve treatment decisions and patient outcomes", says Alisha Oropallo, MD, FACS, FSVS, FAPWCA, FABWMS, AAWC Conference Co-Chair and Medical Director of the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center and Hyperbarics at Northwell Health, New York. "MolecuLight has extensively validated their point-of-care imaging technology for detection of wound regions harboring clinically concerning bacterial loads and for digital wound measurement. They are a market leader and have set the standard of validation evidence for wound imaging technologies. As such, it is appropriate that MolecuLight is featured in so many clinical presentations, demonstrations, and posters, including over 1,800 new wounds' worth of evidence being shown at this meeting. This innovative technology has become a standard of care in my practice, where it serves as an essential tool to inform and enhance our clinical decision-making."

New evidence from MolecuLight to be presented at AAWC 2022 includes:

The specific clinical presentation and posters featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from AAWC 2022 are as follows:

a) CLINICAL PRESENTATIONS

b) CLINICALPOSTERS

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at AAWC Annual Conference 2022, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be featured in the Integrating Technology Into Wound Care hands-on workshop on Thursday, November 10, 2022. They will also be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #2 in the 2nd Level Ballroom at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center, Salt Lake City, UT.

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada approved. With clinical evidence including over 60 peer-reviewed publications involving 1,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

