Experienced B2B Sales Leader Joins Outreach to Help Companies Across EMEA Close the Sales Execution Gap

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, welcomes Nick Bowles as vice president, sales and strategy, EMEA, reporting into Chief Revenue Officer, Anna Baird. The appointment comes on the heels of a recently opened data centre in Dublin, further demonstrating the company's continued investment in the region.

"Outreach is proud to help companies across Europe close the Sales Execution gap to reach their full potential, and we are just getting started," said Anna Baird, chief revenue officer, Outreach. "Nick is the ideal leader to take on our next phase of growth in EMEA and I could not be more excited about the impact he will have for our team and our customers."

"Outreach provides an essential platform to help companies deliver more efficient, predictable growth. I have been focussed on this in every one of my leadership roles, so I'm now looking forward to helping fellow revenue leaders do the same as Outreach continues to invest in the region," said Nick Bowles, vice president of EMEA, Outreach.

Bowles joins Outreach with more than 20 years of experience growing B2B technology companies by expanding into the enterprise space and investing in new geographic markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President EMEA at Quinyx, a leader in the Work Force Management (WFM) space, where he was responsible for all Sales, Account Management, Solution Consulting, Business Development and Partner functions in EMEA. Previously, he was Vice President, EMEA & APAC at ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management.

