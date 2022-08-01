EMA accelerated assessment allows a shorter review period for leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days

Pharming is on track to submit its Marketing Authorisation Application for leniolisib in H2 2022

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has granted an accelerated assessment for the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for leniolisib. Leniolisib has been studied for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, in adults and adolescents age 12 or older in the European Economic Area (EEA). Pharming is on track and plans to submit its MAA for leniolisib to the EMA in October 2022.

Accelerated assessment reduces the timeframe for the CHMP to review an MAA from 210 days to 150 days. The EMA will grant, upon request, accelerated assessment of an MAA if they decide the product is of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation.

The clinical development for leniolisib includes positive data from a Phase II/III study of the product, which met both its co-primary endpoints in the target patient population of evaluated reduction in lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency. The primary efficacy results demonstrated clinical efficacy of leniolisib over placebo with a statistically significant reduction from baseline in the log10 transformed sum of product of diameters (SPD) in the index lymphadenopathy lesions (p=0.0012) and normalization of immune dysfunction, as evidenced by increased proportion of naïve B cells from baseline (p