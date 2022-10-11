BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for sustainability, is showcasing plastic innovations and innovative chemical products at "K 2022", the world's No.1 trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 19-26, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

SCGC will be showcasing a range of innovations and products under the concept "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" in Hall 6, Stand D79, centered on Green Innovations that are ready move the world forward sustainably, with innovative solutions from "SCGC GREEN POLYMER", emphasizing the theme of K 2022; Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and Digitalization.

Key innovations that SCGC will be exhibiting focuses on High Value Added Products and Services (HVA) from 5 top-growing industries that response to global megatrends;

Additionally, i2P Center (Ideas to Products), SCGC's innovation and product development center will be presented, together with SCGC's journey of growth and achievements in ASEAN, such as Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), the first integrated petrochemical complex in Vietnam.

SCGC, Norner and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) is co-hosting a seminar titled "Circular Packaging for Real", discussing trends and solutions for environmentally friendly packaging on October 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 12:30 hrs. in Room 14 A, Hall 1, K 2022, Messe Dusseldorf, Germany. To RSVP, click here https://bit.ly/3SspN31

Discover SCGC's "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" at Hall 6, D79, from October 19-26 at 10:00-18:30 hrs. For appointments and updates, please visit www.scgchemicals.com/kfair/k2022.

