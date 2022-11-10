TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics (TWSE: 3023), a world-leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solutions, will be presenting some of its groundbreaking solutions at electronica 2022 in Munich. At booth 241 in hall A2, you will discover the latest innovation in the medical, industrial, automotive, and e-mobility fields. This includes customized cable assembly design for patient monitoring equipment and C-arm X-ray, modular design for electric vehicle inlets and system integration for e-bikes and e-scooters, cable assembly and PCB assembly design for smart factories, robotics, and solar energy infrastructure.

This year, electronica will take place from 15-18 November 2022 at the Trade Fair Center in Munich, Germany. "It is the fifth time SINBON showcases at electronica, and we are excited to meet our customers, colleagues and friends," said Barrie Ryan, President of European Sales and Operations, SINBON Electronics. "We have some new innovative projects to show in the medical, industrial, e-mobility and automotive markets including a range of products for single pair ethernet, multiple high current connector designs, as well as many solutions for e-bike."

The Booth highlights:

Where: electronica, Trade Fair Center Messe München, GermanyWhen: November 15-18, 2022Location: SINBON Electronics Booth, Hall A2, Booth 241

About SINBON

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON (TWSE: 3023) is a world-leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solutions. SINBON offers products and OEM/ODM services for customers to ensure continuous reliability and efficiency, combining engineering services and industry know-how to offer value-added services. SINBON has widely established operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.sinbon.com, or reach out to us at inquiry@sinbon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942386/PromotionforpressIDf183eac7e2fc.jpg

