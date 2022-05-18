NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare, the world's largest online community for creatives, today announced the launch of new local language content and capabilities in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. The localization efforts are part of Skillshare's internationalization strategy and supplements local language subtitles, which also includes the rollout of local language site navigation and class descriptions, global and regional payment options, as well as locale specific pricing. Today, Skillshare members span more than 150 countries with 60% of new members coming from outside the United States over the past year.

Skillshare members across the globe now have unlimited access to more than 40,000 inspiring classes with subtitles in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German, taught by industry leaders and working professionals, on topics including illustration, design, photography, and more. Members around the world love Skillshare for discovering inspiration, learning new skills, and putting their talents to work in ways they care about.

"We see a massive opportunity to extend the power of Skillshare to a global audience, and as a company we've been shifting our mindset to focus on initiatives and strategies that put the global user first," said Matt Cooper, CEO of Skillshare. "Enhancing Skillshare to serve the Spanish, Portuguese, German and French speaking audience as well as upgrades that allow for localized payment options are just the first steps to globalizing our platform. We're excited to bring the power of creative learning to users across the globe."

As part of the global focus, Skillshare is also launching a series of local language Skillshare Original content on a rolling basis. The content will feature teachers Karla Canseco, Amalia Andrade and Alex Tienda launching in Spanish, Gabriel Picolo in Portuguese, Peter Brockhammer in German and Stéphane Bourez in French. In addition to fueling creative learning, Skillshare is uniquely positioned to help those navigating the $100 billion creator economy by both upleveling skills and also submitting content to the open platform which allows everyday people who harness creative skills or expertise to become teachers and earn income.

