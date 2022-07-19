VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clínica Universidad de Navarra has completed a randomised controlled study of Ondine Biomedical's nasal photodisinfection technology in fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients with early symptoms of COVID-19.

"Top-line results from this clinical trial suggest that nasal photodisinfection treatment rapidly and substantially suppresses SARS-CoV-2 viral replication and infectivity in the nasal cavity of already-vaccinated individuals. This trial confirms the early work undertaken by Canadian clinicians during the pandemic," commented Dr. A. Fernandez-Montero, one of the 3 Principal investigators responsible for the Clínica Universidad de Navarra clinical trial. "We are currently in the process of submitting our results for publication and look forward to being able to discuss these and other important findings from the study in the near future."

Photodisinfection rapidly destroys pathogens including viruses, bacteria and fungi including resistant strains. This broad-spectrum approach targets the primary source of infection as well as bacterial cofactors that may also contribute to substantial comorbidity. Nasal photodisinfection has been deployed over the past decade in Canadian hospitals to significantly reduce hospital-acquired infections. Ondine's photodisinfection is a platform technology under development for a wide variety of conditions including presurgical decolonisation, and treatment of burns, wounds, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and chronic sinusitis.

"The rising rates of COVID-19 due to rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 variants underline the importance of our broad-spectrum nasal decolonisation research. We are pleased to report that top-line results of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra clinical study in vaccinated individuals confirm findings from trials at Sunnybrook Hospital (Toronto) and Coimbra University (Portugal), as well as Canadian meat processing plant installations," stated Dr. Nicolas Loebel, Ondine's President.

"Our goal is to be able to offer a cost-effective COVID-19 treatment and prophylaxis to help our communities deal with SARS-CoV-2 variants and other emerging threats. We are grateful to the team at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra for their expertise, facilities, and their extraordinary support in completing this important study during pandemic conditions. The study contributes to the growing body of evidence demonstrating positive outcomes with nasal photodisinfection in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19."

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. has developed a patented, platform technology called photodisinfection which can be used in the prevention and treatment of infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant strains and emerging bacterial, fungal and viral pathogens.

The company has seven pipeline products under various stages of development including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and most recently, the development of topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Steriwave, the company's nasal decolonisation product, has been safely and effectively used in Canadian hospitals for over ten years in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections.

For more information, please visit: www.ondinebio.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861982/NavarraOndineBiomedical.jpg