TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) Future Tech added two large exhibition areas to this year's International Zone, inviting manufacturers and organizations from all over the world to set up physical booths, and encouraging talented and forward-thinking developers from around the world to visit Taiwan and engage in exchanges. The event, concentrated in the semiconductor industry, puts a focus on the application of and interconnection between innovative technologies. Semiconductor technology has many applications in the domains of AI, AIoT, sensor communication/satellites, smart manufacturing, self-driving cars, and renewable energies. The top 10 semiconductor companies in Taiwan have been invited to form a jury with the mission of selecting the best among 119 entries from 25 countries and regions around the world. Nearly half of the winning products and services exhibited at 2022 FUTEX were designed by teams from outside the region, raising the bar in terms of innovation in next-generation semiconductor products and technologies.

Taiwan-based start-up Ganzin Technology garnered the top place at TIE Awards with its eye tracking technology, a solution that has great commercial potential and allows users to initiate and engage in various actions by responding to commands based on the movement of the user's eyeballs. Within the context of the metaverse, the solution envisions many uses in the worlds of AR, VR and smart glasses.

The 2022 FUTEX developed an Online-merge-offline (OMO) approach to expand the scale of its physical exhibition, enabling audiences worldwide to gain an understanding of Taiwan's scientific research achievements. The online exhibition will continue to provide viewing and media services 24/7 for the next year.

The 2022 FUTEX online: https://pse.is/4hr28j

Shine Chiu, +886 919-031-282, shine@fusionmedium.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-based-innovative-technologies-exhibited-at-2022-futex-presage-a-brand-new-lifestyle-301655829.html