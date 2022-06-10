SINGAPORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Tbay, the world's leading gift card trading platform, celebrated its second anniversary. During this year's anniversary celebration, users can not only earn cash and digital assets from gift card trading in a safe, steady and efficient manner, but also obtain reward points worth up to USD500.

Tbay is a global cross-border e-commerce platform that was founded just 2 years ago, and has developed more than 200,000 users, with the effective monthly GMV exceeding 100,000,000. The rapid growth of a company is owed to the support and trust from its customers. Most of Tbay users are now in Europe and America, as well as numerous African countries such as Nigeria. Based in the above regions, Tbay is extending its business to other parts of the world.

Tbay's safe and efficient trading model provides great protection for transactions. The reason why Tbay is highly popular worldwide is not only that its existence obviates brokerage, thus greatly cutting down costs, but also that it helps to close deals quickly and conduct a point-to-point transaction in a direct manner through a complete digital ecosystem.

"I used to use other platforms, but my trading ran into issues on all of them. However, my trading never goes wrong on Tbay. What's more, I can obtain more considerable and sustainable income here, and my life is getting better, Tbay is by far the best APP. I'm completely honest about my comments", said Peter, a user from the UK, with great excitement. According to Peter, Tbay always releases an updated version in time, so that users can always be provided with a globally leading technical experience. He says, "I have to speak highly of Tbay's customer service. They always dispel my doubts wholeheartedly with great patience."

Tbay's technical team, which has been deeply involved in the development of Internet software and blockchain encryption technology for more than ten years, insists on developing new techniques in response to critical market demand so as to keep safe trading. Technology changes life. On the road of growth, Tbay stays true to its original aspiration and grasps its dream to become an industry leader. On its second anniversary, Tbay is launching many promotions to reward users for their commitment to Tbay.