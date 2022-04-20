Sfoglia il Prossimo articolo LEGGI GLI ARTICOLI DI: AdnKronos ADN COMUNICATI PUBBLICATO: 20 aprile 07:50 Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O. of Kent Global LLC, builds strategic joint ventures with Global Sovereign wealth funds Tempo stimato di lettura: 3 minuti di AdnKronos



NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC has built strategic partnerships with some of the world's most influential sovereign wealth funds. Mr. Kent goes on to say that with the new alliance, we a have a better scope of funding for projects from real estate to oil and gas companies. The funding range is almost endless. A sovereign wealth fund is a state or nation owned investment fund that invests in real and financial assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals or alternative investments. Mr. Kent has launched several joint ventures in the last 12 months but feels this is one of the most important ones he has forged as of date. He further states that with the wealth funds partnerships this truly makes him an international banker. Mr. Kent continues on to say that he looks forward to the next 5 years of growth with all funds involved.

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York-based Private International Consultancy and Investment firm.

With clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angel investors throughout the world.

Media ContactBack Office:Kent Global LLCInfo@kentgloballlc.net 646-207-6801

