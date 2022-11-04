Partnering with acclaimed stadium architects, MEIS, and pioneering metaverse builders, Spatial, the 90,000 spectator, 1KM stadium is designed to showcase Hublot's love for football, design, and community.

NYON, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another first for the Official Timekeeper in the world of football, Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot enters the metaverse with the unveiling of the 'Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium'. A hybrid sport, art, and digital events space, the stadium structure is inspired by the intricate design of the case body and digital face of Hublot's recently launched Big Bang e watch.

Designed by legendary MEIS architects, the foremost designers of sports and entertainment venues credited with designing Crypto.com stadium, Everton FC and Roma Stadiums. The stadium also marks the largest venue built in the Spatial metaverse.

As part of its longstanding commitment to innovation, Hublot was an early adopter of crypto amongst luxury watch brands. In 2018, Hublot unveiled the limited edition Big Bang Meca-10 P2P that was only available to be purchased via Bitcoin payments, a watch pegged to the 10th anniversary of the currency.

Hublot partnered with Spatial, Web3 platform dedicated to helping creators and brands build visually stunning 3D spaces, for the brand's first foray into the metaverse. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney, Spatial is the Web3 home for luxury brands in the metaverse with over 4 million minutes spent on the platform every week. Visitors will be able to explore a 360-degree virtual stadium, inspired by Hublot's Big Bang e, accessible for free via mobile, desktop or Oculus headset.

The experience will be open to the general public via mobile and online on Spatial.io, allowing anyone to explore the 90,000-spectator football stadium, equipped with a kilometre-long concourse and media wall.

As part of the Hublot Loves Football campaign, dedicated exhibitions equipped for VR experience to access the stadium will pop up next to Hublot Boutiques in luxury shopping malls in Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand across November.

Click here to enter the "Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920991/HublotLogo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937375/HublotSAKylianMbappe.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937376/HUBLOTSAPele.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937377/HublotSAMetverse_Stadium.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/timekeeper-of-the-metaverse-swiss-luxury-watchmaker-reveals-hublot-loves-football-stadium-301667841.html