LONDON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022, VELO in partnership with The McLaren F1 Team, are shining a spotlight on motorsport fans with the launch of a bespoke love-inspiring branding design on The McLaren F1 Team's car. Diving deeper into the unexpected world of fans, this exciting reveal sparks the beginning of a new and inspiring content series by VELO and The McLaren F1 Team, where they uncover the unique stories of The McLaren F1 Team fans and their unwavering love of motorsport.

The fan-focused design will feature the word 'LOVE' on both sidepods made up of names and messages from fans of The McLaren F1 Team around the world, placing them at the heart of elite motorsport – on the car as it races around the track. Driven by racing legends Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, the bespoke 'LOVE' lettering will debut in a country known for its culture of love – The Netherlands – at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022, where the host country's orange 'fan-army' meet McLaren's papaya 'fan-army' for a brightly-coloured race weekend.

Selected through a global competition which pulled in 2,700 entries, the 'LOVE' lettering includes the names and messages of 95 fans from multiple countries, ethnicities, and backgrounds, highlighting the growing diversity of motorsport fans. Messages from the fans include "Viva La Papaya" from Andrew. The launch is part of VELO's new campaign, LOVE THE UNEXPECTED, which is all about celebrating motorsport fans and their unexpected stories. Tapping into the constantly changing face of motorsport fandom, VELO and The McLaren F1 Team are championing the love and passion fans have for the sport on a global scale. The series will uncover the untold tales of fans of The McLaren F1 Team and their exciting stories, delighting them with new ways to experience the sport.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "We wanted to do something different and unexpected that celebrated our love for the fans whose passion and energy fuels the sport. With the support of our partnership with The McLaren F1 Team, we've offered fans a unique opportunity to see their name race around the track in front of the global motorsport fanbase. This is just one example of VELO's passion to deliver unexpected experiences for fans, and we want to continue to celebrate those that make the sport what it is today. By uncovering their passion and drive for motorsports and the ways in which they celebrate it, our fan-focused videos showcase the exceptional world of motorsport fans and their captivating stories of love for the sport."

Lou McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Creative, The McLaren F1 Team, comments: "Fans are at the heart of every sport, but motorsport fandom is like no other. Through the partnership with VELO, we have placed fans firmly on the focal point of motorsport, the car, and have championed their captivating stories with our fan-focused videos. The bespoke 'LOVE' lettering is the first time that fans and their messages have been featured on the car and we are proud to celebrate some of McLaren's greatest supporters."

Launching from 22nd September, VELO and The McLaren F1 Team's Love the Unexpected content series will begin to release the fan stories – from the weird to the wonderful – highlighting the love these fans have for the sport that is driving the new face of elite motorsport culture. The fans include:

Notes to Editors:

