CHANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been recognized as" Top Brand PV modules" by EUPD Research, the globally leading market research firm, for Trina Solar's exceptionally high level of customer satisfaction with its PV modules in Australia, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan.

EUPD Research is a world-renowned leading certification body in the PV industry with extensive research experience, and has developed unique evaluation models based on rich and deep data analysis with the highest quality and objectivity in reflecting the installers' perception of solar brands.

Every year EUPD Research surveys thousands of installers in 25 countries and regions, soliciting their views of PV brands and their performance in terms of module, inverter, racking systems, wholesale and storage. This year's survey shows that Trina Solar is ranked among the leading global brands with exceptional level of installer satisfaction and recommended value. This means Trina Solar is a top performer in the global PV market, a top company in the minds of installers and end users, and is recognized for its excellent reliability and trustworthiness in the eyes of customers and business partners.

Markus A.W. Hoehner, President and CEO of EUPD Research, said: "Trina Solar PV modules are among the most recommended products in Australia, Chile, Mexico, and Pakistan. It is certified that the company has made an outstanding contribution to the solar market development in these countries. We congratulate Trina Solar and wish it every success in serving as a role model of the high standards that business partners and customers globally have come to expect."

Trina Solar has gained international recognition for its product reliability and brand bankability many times. By last year it had been named Top Performer, as certified by PVEL, the leading independent PV test laboratory, for seven consecutive years. It has also scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey, ranked as the top bankable module supplier for six consecutive years, and rated as a tier 1 manufacturer of BNEF PV modules in the fourth quarter last year.

Since Trina Solar's foundation 25 years ago, the company has remained firmly committed to its mission of benefiting all mankind with solar energy. At present the power range of 210mm Vertex modules covers 410W+ to 690W+, which meets customers' wide range of needs and various uses, such as in distributed and ground power stations. By April this year Trina Solar had shipped more than 100GW of high-efficiency modules worldwide. Trina Solar ranked second spot for global module shipments in 2021 and keeps it in first quarter this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821531/image80551118614261.jpg

