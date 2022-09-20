Organized by Tüyap with the collaboration of Association of Machine Tool Industrialists and Businesspeople (TIAD) and Association of Machinery Manufacturers (MIB), MAKTEK Eurasia will take place between September 26 and October 1, 2022 at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkiye.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized for the 7th time by Tüyap with the collaboration of TIAD and MID, MAKTEK Eurasia is preparing to gather the players of the industry of Eurasia between September 26 and October 1, 2022. The fair will take place in 14 halls and expects to host nearly 70.000 visitors from 120 countries, mainly Russia, the Balkans, Africa, and Europe focused on Machine Tools, Metal - Sheet Metal Processing Machines, Retainers - Cutting Equipment, Quality Control - Measuring Systems, CAD/CAM, PLM Software and Production Technologies.





Machine tools industry as an indicator of development

The multiplier effect created by machine tools used in the production of all industries in Turkiye's exports, especially in automotive, aerospace, white goods, defense and general machinery production, amounted to 22 billion USD in 2021 and 12 billion USD in the first half of 2022. As an industry with a high multiplier effect, the use value of the industry is considered rather than the import / export ratio in developed countries, and this value is considered as a criterion in the country's economic growth rate.

There has been a great increase in investments in machine tools in Türkiye in 2020 and in 2021. The investment in machine tools increased by 35.9% to 1.69 billion USD in 2021, and investments increased by 8.4% and reached 885.2 million USD in the first half of 2022.

Companies who want to increase their trade volume should definitely take part in MAKTEK

Turkish machine tools production, which reached a market size of 915 million USD with an increase of 27.8% in 2021, reached 522 million USD with an increase of 19.8% in the first half of 2022, although it lost its growth rate a little.

Steering the digital transformation and innovative development of the domestic manufacturing industry is one of our biggest goals of the fair. The MAKTEK Eurasia Fair is expected to create a total trade volume of 2.5 billion dollars in the manufacturing industry and its sub-branches in Türkiye

Visit www.maktekfair.com for detailed information about the fair.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901026/MAKTEK_FUAR.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turkiye-is-increasing-its-target-in-the-machinery-industry-with-maktek-eurasia-301627032.html