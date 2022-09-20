Visited, the travel app, has published the top 10 most visited countries by Italians as per their international traveling users. The Visited App allows users to interactively check off all countries visited, famous places on the list features, including art museums, ancient sites and other lists.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited, which was developed by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published the top 10 most visited countries by Italians. The data is coming from thousands of Italians that have used the app to map their travel journeys, select famous places they have visited and check off experiences that they had. The popular travel app has been translated into 30 languages including Italian and is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Italy is currently the 3rd most visited country in the world, after France and Spain, both countries that top the list for Italians to visit themselves. Here are the most popular countries that Italians visit:

Users can use the Visited App to map all their past travels as well as add countries that they wish to visit in the future. The new list feature also lets users mark off famous destinations, such as art museums, world wonders, lakes, beaches and others. For those who are looking for personalized travel stats, Visited lets you measure how many countries they have been to, what percentage of the world users have seen and their travel rank as it compares to other world travelers. Visited is available on both iOS or Android platforms for free.

To learn more about the Visited Travel Map app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited's Travel Blog.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

Anna@arrivinginhighheels.com