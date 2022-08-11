The launch is expected to bolster trade and increase the country's revenues

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine and the Niger Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with its partners, marked the launch of the Niger National Single Window platform through a ceremony held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Niger. The Single Window platform will bolster foreign trade and increase Niger's revenues, while improving the overall speed and efficiency of trade.

The event took place in the presence of Yayé Djibo, representing the office of the President of the Republic of Niger, Colonel Diori Hamani from the General Directorate of Customs and Ousmane Mahaman, Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Niger (CCIN).

Created by decree n°2021-210/PRN/MF/MC/PSP on March 26, 2021, powered by Webb Fontaine's technology, NNSW provides a contactless, cashless, and paperless trade ecosystem reducing the time and cost of doing business for Niger traders and empowering them to compete globally.

The NNSW platform is capable of incorporating multiple processes related to the smooth operation of trade and Customs involving governmental and private organizations. The platform enables Niger traders to electronically connect with multiple governmental and non-governmental agencies involved in international trade to obtain the necessary licences, permits, certificates, and other trade documents required for international trade.

The development of the NNSW platform started in 2021 and is now operational with its first pre-clearance module.

"We are honoured to be the official technology partner of Niger, working in close collaboration with the Government to implement the Single Window for Trade. Webb Fontaine's latest technologies will help transform Niger's trade environment, modernising and streamlining all trade processes, while increasing trust amongst stakeholders".Samy Zayani, Chief Commercial Officer, Webb Fontaine

The Niger trade community can now carry out clearance processes online, in an efficient and effective manner. The platform offers a single point of entry for all import, export, and transit operations in Niger.

"Webb Fontaine's goal and mission is to assist and train the trade community in using the new NNSW platform, and will soon open an internet centre to further power the adoption of the new platform".Ali Karim Alio, Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Niger

"The Niger National Single Window is a much-awaited upgrade that will strengthen Niger's position as a trading partner and also bolster its international trade. The dematerialisation of trade procedures has become even more important in the post-COVID world as the pandemic has highlighted that the supply and logistics chains can bear the brunt of a global crisis and create newer crisis in its wake. It is crucial for Niger to work in tandem with other economies and grow its trade, the development of NNSW platform marks an important milestone for. I am delighted that Niger is joining the global trade movement".Ousmane Mahaman, Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Niger

NNSW can be accessed here guce.gouv.ne/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876513/CCINPresidium.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876514/CCINInternet_Room.jpg

