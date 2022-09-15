Increasing efficiencies in food processing with Winmate's hygienic and easy to clean solutions

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The urgency of the global low-carbon circular economy impacted the food and drinks industry. Pushing the manufacturer to innovate while increasing their productivity and improving production. Such as using a device to visualize the production status and pass the information to the cloud with edge computing capabilities. Also, it must meet the food production hygiene and safety standard.

Whether it is food processing or packaging, automation is everywhere in today's modern food industries. Plant floor automation helps keep costs down and food quality up. The stainless equipment series has been developed for the food processing, packaging, and pharmaceutical industries. At the same time, the devices must also be water-resistant to withstand frequent wash to keep a clean food production facility.

Winmate provides full IP69K/IP67/IP65 Stainless Steel Panel PCs, the easy-clean solutions for hygienic environments.

Winmate also offers Industry 4.0 solutions such as Panel PCs powered by Intel's latest processors, IoT Gateways, and Human-Machine Interfaces to support the digital factory.

Winmate solution devices include:

Winmate waterproof industrial PCs have a smooth, completely sealed housing made from high-quality stainless steel and resist pitting in corrosive environments. For the best user experience, the screen features a projected capacitive PCAP or resistive touch screen that varies on the model, and accurate touch response on wet environments or gloves

Winmate Innovative Technology

The Ingress Protection (IP) code defines in the international standard IEC 60529 as the classification and rates of protection provided by mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water. IP rating notifies that the unit is water and dust-resistant. For example, the IP65 indicates that the device is dust-tight and protected from water jets. Meanwhile, the IP69K withstands close-range high-pressure (up to 30 Bar) and high water temperature (up to 80°C).

Winmate designs its products in-house and always comes up with innovative product design solutions. The new P-Series Panel PC and Display features a waterproof conduit pipe that offers extra protection. The custom-built watertight conduit pipe is preinstalled to give an additional layer of protection for the peripheral cables connected to the device.

The IP69K series includes air vent valve with an automatic mechanical system as a safety feature that controls and maintains pressure to avoid air-circulation issues.

Suitable for Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry

IP69K Panel PC HMI

15"/ 19"/ 21.5"/ 23.8"

Intel® Core™ i5 -8265U (6M Cache, 1.6 GHz up to 3.9 GHz)Intel® Core™ i5-7200U (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)Intel® Core™ i5-7300U (3M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

IP69K Display

15"/ 19"/ 21.5"/ 23.8"

1 x VGA output, 1 x HDMI output (Optional)1 x USB type-A for touch screen control

About WinmateWinmate Inc. is a rugged computing and embedded solutions provider for industries operating in some of the most challenging environments. Founded in 1996 in Taipei, Taiwan, where its headquarters, research, development facility, and production lines are located, the company has offices and service centers worldwide. Winmate develops rugged industrial-grade computing solutions that advance the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT). Industrial display and panel PC, HMI, embedded systems, IoT gateways to rugged tablets, and handheld devices for industries ranging from transportation and logistics to marine and military, railway, oil and gas, smart grid, healthcare, and field services. Winmate also provides professional services in customizing products and project management to create a unique customer's needs.

