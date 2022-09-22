NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum's(CGF) Forest Positive Coalition of Action has today released its second Annual Report, sharing the Coalition's progress on commitments to remove deforestation, forest degradation, and conversion from key commodity supply chains.



Launched during an event at New York Climate Week, the report features new data to demonstrate collectively how all Coalition members are reporting on 62% of the Coalition's ambitious set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

As the world's leading initiative of consumer goods companies taking collective action for a forest positive future, representing a market value of more than USD 2 trillion, the report demonstrates the positive impact of continued collaboration to tackle deforestation, as well as encourages businesses and stakeholders to continue and accelerate efforts, particularly around supply chain transparency and public disclosure, towards a forest positive future.

Highlights of this new publication, entitled "Driving Transformational Change Throughout the Value Chain," include:

The publication of today's report follows the release of the Coalition's first-ever Annual Report in 2021, which provided a baseline analysis of members' disclosure rates against their new, ambitious Key Performance Indicators. The latest report includes a progress update on this initial analysis, demonstrating increased disclosure rates against existing KPIs, and providing a baseline measurement of disclosure rates for new KPIs.

Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "Our Coalition has made great progress in the past two years – developing ambitious performance metrics, raising awareness of critical issues, and transforming business practices – but there is still much more to do. We hope this report will inspire continued dialogue and accelerated action around the global challenge of deforestation, recognising both the positive steps our industry is taking as well as the road to forest positive that still lays before us. It's on all of us to keep going – the future of our planet depends on it."

The CGF members joining today's announcement are seven retailers — Carrefour, Jerónimo Martins, , METRO AG, Sainsbury's, Sodexo, Tesco and Walmart — and 14 manufacturers — Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Danone, Essity, General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelēz International, Neste, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Reckitt, and Unilever. The Coalition is supported by its strategic and technical partners, Proforest and the Tropical Forest Alliance.

Grant F. Reid, CEO and Office of the President, Mars, Incorporated, the Coalition's manufacturer CEO Co-sponsor, said, "Creating a forest positive future means completely transforming how we do business at every step of the value chain, from CEOs to smallholder farmers. Transparency and accountability are key to this transformational change and this latest report reflects both progress made and gaps to fill. Delivery against key metrics will require engagement from everyone that is a part of that value chain."

The full publication is available to view here. For more information, visit: www.tcgfforestpositive.com.

About the Forest Positive Coalition

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Forest Positive Coalition of Action is a CEO-led initiative representing 21 CGF member companies who are committed to leveraging collective action and accelerating systemic efforts to remove deforestation, forest degradation and conversion from key commodity supply chains. Launched in 2020, the Coalition represents a dynamic shift in the industry's approach to stopping deforestation: by mobilising the leading position of member companies to build multi-stakeholder partnerships and develop effective implementation and engagement strategies, the Coalition brings together diverse stakeholders for sustainable impact. These efforts support the development of forest-positive businesses that drive transformational change in key landscapes and commodity supply chains, strengthening the resilience of communities and ecosystems worldwide. To learn more about the Forest Positive Coalition, visit www.tcgfforestpositive.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

