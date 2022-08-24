LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld today announced plans to launch a new NFT-agnostic utility platform. The VIMworld Vision Video shows off this revolutionary new platform where all NFT can add long term sustainable value by being imbued deeply with DeFi, GameFi and SocialFi utilities. Any NFT owner, project leader and user community will be welcome to join and partner with VIMworld to add value to your holdings. It's very simple.

To maximize growth for this new endeavor, VIMworld will be migrating to BNB Smart Chain (BSC). "With a significant number of global NFT projects, blockchain-based game designers, and pre-existing developer tools, BSC was the logical choice as we evolve VIMworld," remarked VIMworld CEO Lila Xu. "Binance have dubbed themselves the chain of MetaFi (Metaverse DeFi) so their commitment to the NFT space is clear."

While many NFT projects boast world-class design and a select few have sky-high valuations, the majority of NFTs exist as profile pictures (pfp) on social media. These pfp projects all hear the same request for utility from their users, which require significant resources and time, until now. VIMworld makes adding utility to one or ten thousand NFTs a seamless process. In a couple of days, a user can go from a pfp NFT to full transformation with play-to-earn gaming, staking, feeding, evolving artwork, collateralized lending and more.

The VIMworld transition will begin on September 5th, 2022 with the shutdown of the VeChainThor-based site. This downtime is important to enable developers to carry out final tests on the backend before moving to the new BSC-based VIMworld website 10 days later. Current VIMworld community members will be able to migrate VIMs (VIMworld's NFT) and $VEED (VIMworld's token) seamlessly using Safeswap, a decentralized atomic swap platform.

Third-party developers who want to create a project or experience on VIMworld will be able to utilize the SDK to integrate Smart NFTs. Developers in education, social spaces, eSports and more can participate in lucrative programs that will incentivize building a vast gaming ecosystem. For example, games can be built that offer players true ownership of gaming assets, while they can securely track progress and earn rewards.

With BNB Smart Chain's 123 million addresses across 1,150 dApps and counting, there is no limit to the growth potential for SmartNFTs on VIMworld. And with Nufinetes, a multi-chain crypto wallet that allows simple and secure access to web3 assets from a PC, iOS or Android device, users will have the future of NFTs right at their fingertips.

VIMworld is an expansive non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse that offers users a space to thrive and entrepreneurs a platform to build on and flourish. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs, SmartNFTs that create value from utility. In VIMworld 3.0, now powered by the BSC blockchain, we've introduced new, never-before-seen ways to game, lend, stake and earn from your VIMs. In addition, we're allowing popular NFT series to become part of our metacosmos. VIMworld provides unlimited scope for growth - the only limit is your imagination.

VIMworld can be accessed at VIMworld.com. To sign in, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with your OS, device or web browser of choice.



