Quest'oggi in Agenda:
02:30 GIA Indice S&P Global-Jibun PMI manifatturiero finale mag;
03:45 CINA Indice S&P Global-Caixin PMI manifatturiero mag;
08:00 GER Vendite al dettaglio apr;
08:00 GB Indice Nationwide (prezzi abitazioni) mag;
09:15 SPA Indice S&P Global PMI manifatturiero mag;
09:45 ITA Indice S&P Global PMI manifatturiero mag;
09:50 FRA Indice S&P Global PMI manifatturiero finale mag;
09:55 GER Indice S&P Global PMI manifatturiero finale mag;
10:00 ITA Tasso di disoccupazione apr;
10:00 EUR Indice S&P Global PMI manifatturiero finale mag;
10:30 GB Indice S&P Global-CIPS PMI manifatturiero finale mag;
11:00 EUR Tasso di disoccupazione apr;
13:00 EUR Intervento Lagarde (BCE);
15:45 USA Indice S&P Global PMI manifatturiero finale mag;
16:00 USA Spesa in costruzioni apr;
16:00 USA Indice ISM manifatturiero mag;
16:00 USA Indice JOLTS (mercato del lavoro) apr;
20:00 USA Beige Book (Fed);
21:30 USA Variazione settimanale scorte petrolio (API).
