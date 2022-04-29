|.Società|.Ammontare del dividendo|.Data di stacco|.Data di pagamento|
|Ascopiave |€ 0,165|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Banca Profilo|€ 0,015|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Banca Sistema |€ 0,072|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Comer Industries |€ 0,5|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Dovalue |€ 0,5|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Fope |€ 0,45|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Gibus |€ 1|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Inbre |€ 0,8|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Intred |€ 0,06|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Italian Wine Brands |€ 0,1|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Pharmanutra |€ 0,71|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Sanlorenzo |€ 0,6|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Take Off |€ 0,18|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Vantea Smart |€ 0,03|02/05/22|04/05/22|
|Zucchi |€ 0,2369|02/05/22|04/05/22|
