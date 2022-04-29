|.Società|.Ammontare del dividendo|.Data di stacco|.Data di pagamento|

|Ascopiave |€ 0,165|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Banca Profilo|€ 0,015|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Banca Sistema |€ 0,072|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Comer Industries |€ 0,5|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Dovalue |€ 0,5|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Fope |€ 0,45|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Gibus |€ 1|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Inbre |€ 0,8|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Intred |€ 0,06|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Italian Wine Brands |€ 0,1|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Pharmanutra |€ 0,71|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Sanlorenzo |€ 0,6|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Take Off |€ 0,18|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Vantea Smart |€ 0,03|02/05/22|04/05/22|

|Zucchi |€ 0,2369|02/05/22|04/05/22| (GD - www.ftaonline.com)

Financial Trend Analysis

Financial Trend Analysis (FTA Online) è una società specializzata nella fornitura di contenuti in ambito finanziario. L'Ufficio Studi analizza i mercati nel loro complesso ponendosi come mission quella di supportare sia la categoria degli investitori istituzionali sia quella dei privati e di cogliere prontamente i mutamenti dei mercati finanziari al fine di proporre servizi sempre all'avanguardia.