Blockchain transactions don't involve any middleman. However, it still requires some transaction fees to transfer payments. The Lightning Network in bitcoin helps overcome this issue by providing a network that allows participants to transfer bitcoins between digital wallets without any fees. This post explains everything you need to know about the bitcoin Lightning Network.

The buzz of Bitcoin has been here for a while. The curiosity about blockchain is at its peak. And at this point, many blockchain technologies are entirely operational. Since the usage keeps expanding, it's crucial to learn more about its functionality.

Blockchain technology has many aspects. It is unique, exciting, and deep-rooted. Are we ready to adopt it yet? Let's find out. One of the technical aspects of the same is the Lightning Network.

Here is a dive into the exact details to make our concepts transparent.

What Is Lightning Network?

A Lightning Network is used to ease Bitcoin transactions in layman's terms. The transactions that are executed on the leading layer. These transactions create a seamless and uninterrupted flow of blockchain transactions. Lightning Network transactions are cost-friendly and time-saving.

Alternate payment partners set up for each individual create this extra layer that takes the load off the primary blockchain. Also known as an off-chain layer. These individuals are the blockchain and digital currency users.

Imagine a situation of an overflowing river. There is pressure on the single land structure to manage an overwhelming amount of water in this situation. Extra diversions are dug to create alternate pathways to resolve this. The water can flow on these alternate channels and reduce the pressure off the primary river body.

“With the Bitcoin Lightning Network, you can transfer value anywhere in the world for essentially free, and it's instant.” — Jack Mallers.

Similarly, lighting networks allow blockchain to function effortlessly. The global infrastructure and the network of dealings witness trillions of transactions per second. A Lightning Network can work on implementing frameworks that facilitate blockchain to contribute to the same.

Enough escalation can enable the blockchains across all cryptocurrencies to handle billions of these global transactions within seconds. This second layer of payment systems creates channels between the partners in the transactions. This transaction is executed independently on the second line of the network.

It is eventually recorded when both the stakeholders close their respective gateways. Amidst this process, the involved parties can place fund transactions. The intel about these activities is not communicated to the entire blockchain network.

The most effective benefits of the Lightning Network in bitcoin are cost-effectiveness and time-saving capabilities.

Bitcoin operates on a proof of work consensus mechanism; it is very cost-effective. Here, the nodes handle an exceptional quantity of data. Too many mathematical calculations take place in the background.

Here the computers decrypt the data and investigate it. Miners gain from using these utilities. However, the decentralization of this entire process pumps up. The reason for this is the flat sack of transactions. Just one layer of blockchain may be overwhelmed with additional nodes.

Source

The time and energy consumption doubles here. Accounting for these many factors, the expansion of the primary layer may be hindered. That is when the second layer shows up - The Lightning Network.

History of Lightning Network in Bitcoin

The paper "The Bitcoin Lightning Network" brought the Lightning Network into the spotlight. It was a pair of curious researchers who documented that. The names are Joseph Poon and Thaddeus Dryja.

The concept keeps constantly evolving, and the paper was inspired by the one and only creator of Bitcoin. He stays anonymous and is named Satoshi Nakamoto. His inputs on payment channels navigated the thought of the Lightning network.

Fast forward to 2018, a beta version of the Lightning Network was launched to operate it on the Bitcoin networks. The concept got enough attention when personalities like the Twitter founder got involved.

To date, the idea of the Lightning Network is still being explored.

How does the Lightning Network Work?

The idea of the Lightning Network was derived from eradicating the problem of scaling. It was indeed a significant breakthrough in relieving Bitcoin's main blockchain. Let us understand the application of the Lightning Network with an example.

The invention of Bitcoin was for peer-to-peer P2P payments. Ethereum, on the other hand, has PoW embedded in its blockchain.

Bitcoin experiences the same utility from the Lightning Network. It is by the second layer. Both the transactional parties have data engaged. Every transaction reads the monetary give and takes details, recording all the commitments from both ends.

Let us get back to our example to simplify the concept. There's Glenn, a dessert enthusiast. There is a local bakery in his neighborhood, and it is his favorite. Gleen is a regular visitor to this bakery, so he pays them through Bitcoin.

Enabling Bitcoin transactions will require Glen to open a channel with the bakery. Glenn needs to lock a certain amount of Bitcoin in this channel to open a channel. Once the channel is ready, Glenn is keen to transact. This is how one channel can be an operational Bitcoin transaction portal for the bakery and Glenn.

These transactions are going to be instant as he has a direct channel. Now, Rick walks in. Even he owns a channel with this bakery, just like Glenn. However, Rick has frequent purchases from the nearby supermarket. So he has an existent channel with the supermarket as well.

What we are looking at right now is a group of four entities. These are Rick, Glenn, the bakery, and the supermarket. Glenn has a channel with the bakery. Rick has a track with the supermarket and the bakery.

Therefore, with blockchain technology, Glenn can use Bitcoins in his channel with the bakery to make transactions from the supermarket. The reason for this is that Rick has a channel with the bakery.

Think of this similar to the concept of transitivity. Rick can also use his supermarket Bitcoin balance to transact in the bakery. Glenn can transact with the supermarket as Rick is a typical customer.

If Rick discontinues the channel and no everyday customer exists here, Glenn will have to create a different channel to transact in the supermarket. The leading blockchain need not be informed when making these infinite transactions. This is possible as all nodes do not approve all these transactions.

The nodes do not exchange the signatures. Preventing it creates recognition in the main blockchain. The participants use a key to secure transactions. It is called commitment transactions.

Such an operative pattern significantly boosts transactional speeds. Many payment systems are linked together as the Lightning Network nodes route the transactions by creating a combined form of individual payment channels for the involved individuals.

Eventually, when the transactions are concluded, the channels can be closed. The transaction intelligence is synthesized and delivered to the Bitcoin mainnet. These nodes approved numerous smaller transactions as one.

Otherwise, the minute transactions block the bigger ones to jam the network. Again, the result is time-saving and effective.

Here, the second layer transactions are entirely secured. The Lightning Network ensures optimum privacy, anonymity, and discretion. For the transacting entities. Since the data is shipped to the main blockchain, the same is crucial.

Source

Advantages Of Lightning Network

One of the most evident pros of the Lightning Network is the speed. Since the security still prevails on the second layer of the Bitcoin blockchain, protocols protect it as productively as the first layer.

The Bitcoin Lightning Network overcomes the major hurdles of bitcoin, which are transaction speed and costs.

This assurance validates users to use the primary network for more significant transactions. They switch to the second layer for the smaller ones. And all of these transactions are highly classified.

Micropayments are executed faster than any form of electronic payment method available today. The introduction of the Lightning Network was essential in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The transactions completed at cheaper costs would have been costly. Additionally, it would take more time for the nodes to approve the transaction.

When it is about minimal transactions, the friction is more than usual. Why? Miners are focused on rich rewards. Therefore, smaller ones are not the top priority here.

Auto-swaps are another concept crypto investors are experimenting with. It's a funnel to swap between different currencies to eliminate external handlers and diminishes costs.

Disadvantages Of Lightning Network

Using a Lightning network will require a wallet that supports the same. The next step is to finance it. This wallet can only be refilled with Bitcoins. Then there is a protocol interaction fee. This is the first transactional fee where the stakeholder is liable for some Bitcoins.

Another con says that the party needs to secure some Bitcoins if they want to start a channel. And if there is a need to withdraw these Bitcoins? The individual is required to close all the channels explicitly.

The primary hurdle with the Lightning Network in bitcoin is that it can only facilitate transactions between wallets that support it.

There are offline scams that threaten the operation of the Lightning Network. For instance, let's say Glenn and Rick are in a channel. Rick is offline. Here Glenn has an evident opportunity to steal funds from Rick while he is offline. And when Rick is online, he will be left with nothing but the lost funds. Since Glenn stays offline, there is no way to communicate or track him.

There are glitches in the Lightning Network. These include stuck payouts and outgoing exchanges that are not validated. The Bitcoin network will indeed reimburse a stuck payment. Still, it may take days to collect since valid transactions receive utmost importance than stalled money transfers when it comes to verification. Even after adding network access points by 33%, Lightning Network still struggles to catch up.

What Lies Ahead?

The dynamics of money are evolving significantly. There's no doubt about that. Payment gateway systems took over quickly. FinTech's influence is impactful. The anticipation of crypto's addition to mainstream payment systems is intense. And so is the consequent attention to the Lightning Network.

Some reports suggest that hundreds of millions of dollars are currently in circulation. Engaged on the Lightning Network, they are used for all sorts of transactions. These include everything from shopping transactions to asset deals.

We know that this feature can only be used with its specialized wallet. Since the network is distinguished from the primary mainnet, the industry requires more developers for the same. The future holds a big box of opportunities for miners when the crypto technology gears up for complete functionality. Additionally, there is the idea of Watchtowers. These are built of unique nodes. Their presence in Lightning Network is amusing. These Watchtowers add up to the offline threats in the channels.

A party needs to pay a small amount of fee to the Watchtowers. And they will keep an eye on the channels when nodes are offline and vulnerable to threats. If found guilty, the Watchtowers can take action against spiteful activities.

To conclude, Lighting Network is a great opportunity to upscale the refining princess of cryptocurrencies. It is a step closer to making the blockchain network a reliable framework for monetary transactions.