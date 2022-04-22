Scalability is one thing that binds any crypto project's widespread embracement. Bitcoin Lightning Network is helping the king cryptocurrency enhance its scalability and manage the transactions outside the Layer-1 blockchain.

Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) is helping the mighty BTC blockchain to scale. At the time of inception, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto had freedom and transparency in mind while preparing the millennial project's whitepaper.

However, scaling remained one of the primary concerns. Two developers noted the scaling issues and mentioned the LN for the first time in 2013 in a paper titled "The Bitcoin Lightning Network".

The sidechain added a second layer to the millennial blockchain network that allows off-chain transactions. Ultimately, the introduction to the Layer-2 solution is helping the king cryptocurrency enhance its scalability and manage the transactions outside the Layer-1 blockchain. Although it creates a second layer, the decentralized security paradigm remains assertive.

How does the Bitcoin Lightning Network work?

When the Bitcoin Lightning Network was first introduced, it was then noted that when Satoshi described the concept of BTC, there was an abstract that portrayed an off-chain protocol. According to the description of the protocol, these are made up of payment channels.

The lightning network enables a P2P channel between a couple of parties. Once the channel is established, the two parties can then send unlimited transactions. The P2P channel helps to meet the transactions with a small fee and at a good pace. Following this concept, many also deem the channel as its own little ledger. Notably, all transactions on the BTC blockchain need not mandate approval by all nodes. Hence, the two parties can make boundless transactions between themselves by telling the mainnet.

When the transactions are executed, the opened medium could be closed. Likewise, people can make multiple channels. Later all these payment channels get consolidated into one transaction, which is ultimately recorded on the BTC mainnet.

The BTC blockchain is immense, and all the transactions we make on it require validation. Because of the scalability problem, if we look to make a small transaction in exchange for a cup of coffee, it will take more than an hour to get validated. Besides, we also have to pay the same high transaction fee for making a tiny transaction. Following the scenario, people used the options provided by Visa and PayPal, whose infrastructure is created to process more than 24k transactions per second.

As the Bitcoin Lightning Network has solved the scalability issue on the BTC blockchain, transactions can now be processed instantly and for a cheaper fee. Following the scenario, more individuals across the globe are scrutinizing to make payments using the coin designed by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Crypto payments are getting mainstream

Firms like MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal have always dominated the industry when it comes to payments. But with the introduction to the Bitcoin Lightning Network, it seems soon the names will be sent to a museum. Cryptocurrencies are steadily disrupting the runaway leaders.

Although the cryptocurrency was introduced more than a decade ago, it was recently, and we can see that the industry has attained the level of adoption. Last year itself, Bitcoin processed 62% more transactions in terms of dollar value in comparison to the payments giant, PayPal. In September 2021, Bitcoin Visuals noted some drastic performance in the BTC LN.

"This is around double the number of live channels through the period from 2019–20, with most of this growth occurring since May 2021."

According to data from BLOCKDATA, last year, MasterCard led with a whopping $1.8 trillion in transactions. Visa followed MasterCard with $3.2 trillion worth of transactions. PayPal processed approximately $302 billion every quarter. However, the BTC network remained ahead of PayPal with $489 billion while proving to be the most viable global payment network. Although the legacy payments industry has been vying with notable differences, the prominent cryptocurrency has been competing head to head.

Following how steadily crypto assets are disrupting the legacy payments industry, Elizabeth Stark, CEO and co-founder of Lightning Labs, commented that:

"If I were Visa, I'd be scared because there are a lot of people out there that have mobile phones but now don't need to tap into the traditional system."

Bitcoin is more of a saving technology

Commonly, the legacy payments services providers are referred to as spending technologies. However, BTC hodlers are always bullish on the asset and refer to the digital currency as a saving technology. But the main acceptance of the coin is possible because of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The network uses micropayments channels that scale the blockchain's capability to process the transactions efficiently.

Notably, three factors bring the astounding levels of processing like the two established networks. These factors include the count of BTC transactions, the price of the asset itself, and the average amount of coins per transaction. Enhancement of the underlying technology of BTC and the scaling solution is playing a vital role for the most prominent virtual assets to disrupt the mainstream global payments network.

Lightning Labs raises $70 million

Earlier this month, Lightning Labs, the firm behind the Bitcoin Lightning Network, accomplished a funding round. Surprisingly, the firm secured a whopping amount of $70 million in the round. The firm intended to enhance the network and channel a new protocol, Taro, with the funds.

According to the team behind the BTC LN, Taro will enable stable crypto token transactions using the Lightning Network. However, the firm has no plans to issue any kind of stablecoins, although the infrastructure makes their transactions possible.

According to Stark, Taro is a significant protocol as its prospect is for all the world's currencies to route through the millennial BTC blockchain over the Lightning Network.

Why are only the Bitcoin payments getting popular?

Today we have thousands of altcoin projects in the digital ecosystem. Each of the projects has different use cases and deciphers different real-world problems. It is notable that some of the projects do have transacting utility. However, we can glimpse that BTC payments have been soaring in comparison to any other altcoin. Although the blockchain has to use a side chain like the Bitcoin Lightning Network, people are looking to obtain it more than any other asset.

Mow, the co-founder of BTCC exchange, believes that flagship cryptocurrency is designed for different purposes. Mow highlighted that:

"It's more of a store of value and a medium of wealth transfer. It's not something you would use every day in payments. I've said this before, and people have twisted around and said I hate Bitcoin, but Bitcoin is bad for payments."

The coin designed by Satoshi Nakamoto is in a class of its own. Since Satoshi disappeared into thin air following the CIA investigation, no centralized authority or any person is backing or controlling the project. Mow Cites that:

"Someone coined the phrase 'Bitcoin had a virgin birth.' None of the altcoins have that. They're all copies of Bitcoin's concept... without that kind of virgin birth, someone can assert authority over the network and control the roadmap or have influence over that."

Whatever the fact is, it is clear that the king coin is on a different level in comparison to any altcoin. And this fact is validated with the help of the difference between the market cap of BTC and the coin in the 2nd position in terms of market capitalization. At press time, the data from the CoinMarketCap shows that BTC has a total market cap of $754.13 billion. In contrast, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has a cap of $357.27 billion.

Bitcoin's sidechain also has some concerns

A Bitcoin Lightning Network user will have to acquire a wallet compatible with the sidechain actually to take the edge of it. Later the user has to transfer the funds from the legacy chain to the sidechain, which ultimately is very costly, and users have to lose some of their coins to interact with the protocol.

Many new users have lamented that sending the king crypto coin between wallets is sometimes annoying and gets expensive. Although some of the platforms are managing both on-chain and off-chain transactions, the amenity for payers and receivers is required to be enhanced over time.

On the other hand, if either the sender or receiver in an LN decides to pull some funds, they have to close a medium actively and receive the cryptocurrency before using the funds. Notably, users cannot pull out a little bit of funds and leave the protocol as it is. Both the sender and receiver have to make an initial transaction in which they pay a routing fee to open or close a medium. Although the network makes transactions more frugal, such extra payments are making each transaction pricey.

Besides, offline scams are another concerning factor. If you regularly transact through the LN sidechain, you must have heard of offline scams. If either of the Bitcoiners in a Lightning Network protocol chooses to close it while the other party is offline, the former can steal funds. And when the party finally comes online, it becomes too late for him to do anything.

Bugs have also affected the sidechain many times. Due to these bugs, many users have faced issues like stuck payments. Although the users get a refund of the stuck payment, it takes days to acquire it.

Furthermore, if we solve all the aforementioned issues still, the network has to face regulatory tensions. As the industry is getting mainstream, regulators globally are struggling to understand the ecosystem to enact proper legislation.

One thing is noteworthy that if the regulators are toiling to understand what is all this, mainstream Bitcoin Lightning network users would also struggle. However, although the regulators halt the use of such payment methods due to anonymity, people now understand the value of their privacy.

Bitcoin Lightning Networks adoption is on the rise

Although there are some flaws in the protocol, people are keener to shift to using BTC as a mode of payment. Fortunately, the adoption of the sidechain and the mainnet is on a considerable rise. According to data from DeFiPulse, at press time, more than $144 million worth of Bitcoins are locked in the LN protocol.

Following the scenario, the developers are also working to solve all the bugs and enrich the network for more convenience. Surely, either Visa and MasterCard-like companies will fully adopt cryptocurrencies, or they will have to shut their operations.