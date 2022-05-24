We have seen many countries adopting digital currencies as an official currency. Many others are trying Central Digital Bank Currency trials. Jumping on the bandwagon recently is the Swiss city of Lugano. Lugano has partnered with Tether to make Bitcoin and Tether its legal tender.

How would it be without banks? We live in times when a Tweet can move the prices of currency tokens. We all know who. So wonders are not surprising anymore.

Anyway, cryptocurrency indeed sounds fascinating. But what are these ideas, and how can they work? Blockchain is revolutionizing tech, but what are these products?

Let us understand what Bitcoin is - what is tether? And how is Lugano with peer nations approaching making the idea of cryptocurrencies legal leveraging Bitcoin and Tether?

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is one of the most spoken of cryptocurrency elements. Bitcoin is digital money. It is curated to operate as an independent entity form of the payment system. Bitcoin dissolves the involvement of alternate institutions. And consequently decentralizes the authority of money.

An anonymous inventor or inventors created Bitcoin. They are famously known as Satoshi Nakamoto. A domain was created in August 2008. The name was recorded as Bitcoin.org. The same field is protected today to conceal the identity. Hence, it will not be out for general intelligence.

One of the most impactful results of Bitcoin's popularity is the emergence of various other cryptocurrencies. All these coins and tokens keep competing for being the core of the future digital payment systems.

There are many cryptocurrencies in existence today. However, Bitcoin prevails as the coin with the maximum market capitalization. These blockchain miners earn for the transactions that are made. Nonetheless, the process of the same is more complicated than that.

How do you mine Bitcoin? Bitcoin may be mined with several devices and programs. It was possible to mine Bitcoin effectively on a desktop at home when it initially launched. Nevertheless, as the network flourished, more miners joined. It reduced the chances of being the one to crack the key.

Source

What is Tether?

Tether is a cryptocurrency owned by iFinex. A company registered in Hong Kong holds the BitFinex crypto exchange. Tether is part of a growing generation of cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins. They try to keep the value of their tokens constant by linking it to the rate of a traditional currency such as the US dollar.

Tether also issues tokens tied to the euro, the overseas Chinese yuan, and gold. These do not have a market cap more significant than that of their USDT tokens.

Tether was initially known as RealCoin. It was redesigned as Tether in November 2014.

In February of 2015, Tether began trading. Tether, which was founded on the Bitcoin blockchain, now supports the Omni and Liquid protocols of Bitcoin. It also supports Ethereum, TRON, EOS, Algorand, Solana, OMG Network, and Bitcoin Cash (SLP) blockchains.

Tether facilitates funds transfer between cryptocurrency marketplaces and the conventional payment infrastructure while limiting volatility owing to its peg to the US dollar.

Cryptocurrencies bring significant volatility. Most blockchain investors opt for Tether for a holding period of their cryptocurrency to deal with it.

Are Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Legal Now?

It is a highly opinionated question. What do you think about Bitcoin? What do you think we can achieve with cryptocurrencies? The liberate takes on cryptocurrency have always been all over the place. Making it all the more enjoyable with distinct perspectives.

Digital encryption is a concept that excited the nerds. That is when cryptography became their favorite subject. And eventually, the cyberpunk movement in the 1990s started. Anarchism saw some ideas get closer. However, the state is still in contemplation and learning decentralization.

The idea behind sidelining central banks was quite basic. A collective disintegration of the monetary framework. It is an attempt to protect from institutional power and control.

Nevertheless, resistance is collective and motioned. The reason is the intricate and highly wired nature of blockchain. The miners actively involved with mathematicians are the only ones who know precisely what the topic of concern holds.

On the other hand, financial stakeholders across the globe never retained advocacy due to the minimal interaction and understanding of blockchain theory. Surprisingly, even after years of the invention of the first digital coin, contemplations still prevail.

The world has opened up anyway. Many countries green signaled the use of blockchain. Numbers validate the claims of the growing tilt. Approximately 735 billion dollars of market cap is the current legacy. The new industry emerging is known as Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Source

Two of the major crypto countries have already legalized blockchain. El Salvador and the Central African Republic have been supporting applications that host the operations of the blockchain ecosystem.

Lugano's Journey to Accepting Bitcoin and Tether

Continuing the momentum, Switzerland's Lugano has taken the plunge to legalize Bitcoin and Tether. Over 60,000 citizens feel free to leverage Bitcoin now. And not just that, they are also allowed to trade, exchange and invest in Tether tokens. These digital currencies have been labeled "de facto" tender in the city.

Lugano looks forward to accepting taxation in cryptocurrencies. They have allowed all day-to-day transactions in crypto with small businesses and large organizations across localities and districts.

Lugano has tied up with the stablecoin issuer Tether to strengthen Tether and Bitcoin. They also include LVGA Points token in-house from Lugano to make a legal tender. This partnership promotes Switzerland's vision of becoming Europe's Bitcoin capital.

The myriad regulatory licenses have been boosting the efforts of legalization. One of the only two Swiss cryptocurrency banks, SEBA bank, sees extreme demand from institutions. The bank operates in one of the towns known as Zug.

Lugano, for that matter, is looking for a complete transition. The municipal government of the place is researching a commendable idea. How can the entire local economy function entirely on cryptocurrency?

"We need regulation and we need laws." — Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Tether.

Paolo is one of the most impressionable personalities. He has been making a significant impact on the 'Plan B' protocol. He is one of the believers who work to make Lugano.

He embraces the idea of being a libertarian. At the same time, he emphasizes being reasonably realistic.

"You can be an anarchist when you are with a few of your friends. But if you're actually living in a country and you want to build infrastructure, you cannot be an anarchist." — Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Tether.

Plan B of Lugano for Adopting Bitcoin and Tether as Legal Tenders

Plan B was launched in March 2022. The meeting was held at a conference hall in Lugano. The chirps were high. The room saw business people, accountants, entrepreneurs, and officials like Mayor Michele Foletti.

Lugano's plan is a collaborative effort between the city of Lugano and Tether to expedite and exploit Bitcoin technology as the foundation for revamping the city's capital market.

The concept will expand blockchain and Bitcoin across the city, favorably impacting all aspects of citizens' daily lives. Blockchain will be the cornerstone for the city's financial exchanges, from small transactions with local merchants to larger endeavors like paying estimated taxes.

The transactors are offered three choices for operations.

The first asks the business owners not to indulge in anything at all. The second is to ally with the government's terminal. The local government will provide a free Point Of Scale payment touchpoint (POS). The last option asks the entrepreneurs to utilize their existing POS after its crypto upgrade.

The blueprint that executes Plan B includes many branches. The pivotal shift of converting the holistic payment systems into a sized bubble is a huge step. And Lugano is approaching this systematically.

Lugano approaches investments with multiple partnerships. Tether places a 100 million + Swiss Franc investment bracket. The scheme will help startups and all the stakeholders of enterprises. The process will aid a deeper understanding of the financial shift on the blockchain network.

Another 3 million Swiss franc investment funds will be used to develop strategies and techniques to assist independent companies in integrating LVGA payments, Tether, and Bitcoin.

Source

A rising number of cars will call for more drivers. Lugano also holds an educational angle in Plan B. There have been collaborations with many universities for courses, training, materials, and tests. These insurances will help with expert learning about Bitcoin and blockchain tech.

The scholarships' specifications are still in formulation with Lugano's three universities. This covers not only cryptography-focused computer science degrees but also introduces business management, marketing, financial risk management, accounting, and other relevant fields. Lugano is preparing to provide more than 500 grants to students and professionals. These grants will act as a catalyst to cater to the boost of blockchain in the Swiss economy.

Another aspect of the transformation is the networking hub. Lugano equips an atmosphere of 300+ blockchain specialists to aid the upcoming innovators. The approach is to design an interactive environment with the elites present.

The aim is to encourage more and more interests. Networking, sharing, and producing will instigate educational and professional enthusiasm toward blockchain.

Lugano intends to appear as a common point of reference for blockchain. Therefore, it plans to anchor a sustainable space with workshops that nurture cryptographical education.

Decentralized Bitcoin mining is a process of layers. Decoding them and initiating an active network is a task. Lugano supports the mining facilities. Consequently, it has put efforts into research and development across all sectors.

The Plan B of Lugano is an experiment. A nation adopting digital currency is a massive step in validating Bitcoin. This experiment of Plan B will be a witness and the judge. A decisive element for the future of blockchain technology in global operations.

Mayor of the city Michele Foletti also mentions it is not only the 'crypto valley' of Zug he wants to outrun. The bigger vision is to become the capital of Bitcoin.

"Crypto people are nomadic and tribal." — Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Tether.

The master curator of this plan compares the approach of America and Asia on the blockchain. The attraction to advancing technology is a move to get home. Says Paolo. The comparison comes from Honk Kong, Miami, El Salvador, Singapore, and Dubai's interest in the concept.

Enterprises with several million dollars of market cap are moving to Lugano. The city saw a welcoming shift only a month after revealing Plan B.

Conclusion

Lugano is one of the few locations where the move towards digital currency is legit. This attempt of Lugano is to digitize every operational network, scrapping paper currency. If it works out, global leaders will experience an eternal epiphany. Perhaps, regret not being quicker.

It is about time we witness the outcome of Lugano's cryptographic transition. What are your thoughts about the idea of making money online? The question is tricky. Think about it. If nothing else, there is an ocean of opportunities to learn.